Employee believed to have stabbed supervisor at Everett arena

Dec 4, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:39 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A man is believed to have stabbed his supervisor at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the city, at around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the arena at 2000 Hewitt Avenue after several people called 911 about employees fighting and that one employee had stabbed his supervisor.

Some kind of work dispute led up to the stabbing, according to witness statements.

As officers were on their way, other employees held the suspect. When officers arrived, they detained the stabbing suspect, a man in his 60s, and developed probable cause to arrest him on first-degree assault.

Everett Fire Department medics arrived and then treated and transported the victim, a man in his 30s, to the hospital.

His wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

