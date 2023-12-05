Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Photographs capture humpback whale’s Seattle visit, breaching in waters in front of Space Needle

Dec 4, 2023, 5:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Seattle (AP) — Pictures released by a conservation group show a young humpback whale breaching in front of the Space Needle as it visited the waters off Seattle last week, capturing a rare display of wildlife next to a major city.

The photos were also used to gauge the general health of the whale and create a serial identification number that will help researchers keep track of the young marine mammal.

This young whale, which is estimated to be about two years old, now has the designation of CRC-20899, according to Cascadia Research Collective.

The photos were taken by Jeff Hogan, co-coordinator of the Seattle-branch of Soundwatch Boater Education Program. Hogan shadowed the whale for most of its time in the bay to alert other vessels to it. Hogan said the whale looked healthy and watched it breach nearly 30 times.

Soundwatch has been operating off the San Juan Islands, where orcas are commonly found, for more than 30 years. The Seattle wing of the program debuted this past August with the aim to protect whales in busy Elliott Bay. Program personnel inform vessels of nearby whales so that enough space is given to the giant creatures. On any given day, car and pedestrian ferries, tugboats, private crafts, container ships and other vessels crisscross the bay.

“It not only was a beautiful day and experience, it was a great opportunity to collaborate with all operators out there,” said Alanna Frayne, a coordinator for Soundwatch. “This humpback provided education.”

Local whale watching groups have identified the young humpback as the calf of an adult female with the identification BCY0995, better known as “Smiley.”

Smiley’s last calf, Chip, was fatally struck by a Washington state ferry in 2020, according to the Canadian group Vancouver Island Whale Watch.

As the whale’s population numbers rebound, visits to the Seattle metropolitan area by orcas that prey on mammals and cetacean whales like humpbacks and grays have been increasing.

Humpback whales visit the waters off Seattle as they migrate along the West Coast. Before the commercial whaling industry nearly drove them to extinction, researchers think the Puget Sound was used as a nursery by humpbacks.

The young calf was seen until Friday morning, Frayne said. Soundwatch boat followed it as the whale headed north and away from the city.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Winter weather in Pacific Northwest cuts power to thousands in Seattle, dumps snow on Cascades

SEATTLE (AP) — Winter weather brought high winds and snow to parts of the Pacific Northwest, knocking out power in some areas and dumping fresh snow across the Cascade Range. Thousands of households were without power Saturday morning in the greater Seattle area after a night of rain and wind, the Seattle Times reported. Seattle […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Correction: Snake River Dams-Clean Energy story

SEATTLE (AP) — In a story published Nov. 29, 2023, about dams on the Snake River in Washington state, The Associated Press erroneously reported there is no rail link to Lewiston, Idaho. The city is served by a railroad.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith attempts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. (Steph Chambers/Getty ...

Associated Press

Seahawks with little time to get healthy, correct issues after loss to Rams

As if the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday wasn’t painful enough for the Seahawks, they have only three days to get healthy and make corrections before facing another divisional matchup on Thanksgiving night.

14 days ago

Halei Watkins, communications manager for King County Elections, poses for a portrait in the mail r...

Associated Press

Officials stock up on overdose antidote naloxone after fentanyl-laced letters disrupt vote counting

SEATTLE (AP) — The suspicious letters sent to vote centers and government buildings in six states this month were undeniably scary, some containing traces of fentanyl or white powder, accompanied by not-so-veiled threats and dubious political symbols. Harkening back to the anthrax attacks that killed five people in 2001, the mailings are prompting elections officials […]

17 days ago

Associated Press

Defense digs into Manuel Ellis’ drug use at trial of Washington officers accused in man’s death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A lawyer for one of three Washington police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis — a 33-year-old Black man who was punched, shocked with a Taser, then put in a chokehold and held face-down as he pleaded for breath — urged jurors Monday to focus on Ellis’ drug use […]

21 days ago

Associated Press

Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz drops out of governor’s race to run for Congress

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz is dropping her bid for the governor’s office to run for Congress. Franz, a Democrat who lives in Grays Harbor County, is running to replace retiring Rep. Derek Kilmer, who has served the 6th Congressional District since 2013. In an announcement Friday, Franz said […]

24 days ago

Photographs capture humpback whale’s Seattle visit, breaching in waters in front of Space Needle