NATIONAL NEWS

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt widely across Big Island of Hawaii; no damage or risk of tsunami

Dec 4, 2023, 9:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the Big Island of Hawaii was felt widely Monday, but there were no reports of damage or injury, officials said.

The earthquake hit at 5:54 p.m. near the Kilauea volcano at a depth of 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) below sea level, according to a statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The initial quake and a magnitude 3.0 aftershock were not related to volcanic activity, the statement said.

“Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kilauea as a result of these earthquakes,” the observatory said.

There was no risk of a tsunami, officials said.

Hundreds of people across much of the island reported shaking.

