Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

UN agency cites worrying warming trend as COP28 summit grapples with curbing climate change

Dec 4, 2023, 11:04 PM

FILE - Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swi...

FILE - Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier partially covered near Goms, Switzerland, June 16, 2023. The U.N. weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations weather agency is reporting that glaciers shrank more than ever from 2011 and 2020 and the Antarctic ice sheet lost 75 percent more compared to the previous ten years, as it released its latest stark report about the fallout on the planet from climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization served up more evidence of what scientists already know – the Earth is heating – on Tuesday, but this time looking at the trend over a longer period with its latest Decadal State of the Climate report.

“Each decade since the 1990s has been warmer than the previous one and we see no immediate sign of this trend reversing,” its secretary-general, Petteri Taalas, said. “We are losing the race to save our melting glaciers and ice sheets.”

Warming oceans and melting of ice sheets caused the rate of sea-level rise to nearly double in less than a generation, he said, and WMO says that bodes ill for low-lying coastal regions and countries.

Experts are divided about one of the most important metrics: The rate of warming.

Former NASA top scientist James Hansen, nicknamed the Godfather of Global Warming for his early warnings, has reported that the rate is accelerating. University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann has argued warming has been steadily increasing since 1990, but isn’t speeding up.

“The surface of the planet and the oceans both continue to warm at a steady rate, not an accelerating rate, and that’s bad enough,” Mann said in an email. He warned that such warming is fueling increasingly dangerous extreme weather events, coastal flooding and many other “disastrous” impacts.

“And the warming and its consequences will continue as long as we continue to generate carbon pollution through fossil fuel burning and other activities, highlighting the critical need for progress at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai taking place right now,” he wrote.

The WMO report said that glaciers measured around the world thinned by roughly one meter (about 3 feet) per year on average from 2011 to 2020, and a look at over 40 “reference glaciers” showed the lowest mass balances of any decade.

“The remaining glaciers near the Equator are generally in rapid decline. Glaciers in Papua, Indonesia are likely to disappear altogether within the next decade,” WMO said. “In Africa, glaciers on the Rwenzori Mountains and Mount Kenya are projected to disappear by 2030, and those on Kilimanjaro by 2040.”

As for the ice-sheet thaw, Greenland and Antarctica lost 38% more ice from 2011 to 2020 than in the previous decade. It also said that sea level rise has accelerated during the decade because of the melting.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares mixed after Moody’s downgrade of Chinese credit rating

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday, with Chinese benchmarks falling after Moody’s Investor Service downgraded China’s sovereign debt rating, reflecting concern that the country’s property crisis is spilling into its local government and private financing. France’s CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading to 7,348.10, while Germany’s DAX rose nearly 0.1% to 16,419.22. […]

6 hours ago

A Kashmiri Muslim bride looks through her veil during a mass wedding in Srinagar, Indian controlled...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Photographers in Asia capture the extraordinary, tragic and wonderful in 2023

TOKYO (AP) — Individually, the photographs are the product of a moment, capturing glimpses of joy, grief, rage, hope, and resilience. As a whole, the work this year of Associated Press photojournalists in Asia forms a visual patchwork quilt, an extraordinary reflection of the varied panoply of human experience in one of the world’s most […]

8 hours ago

Guohua Power Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Dingzhou, Baoding, in the northern Chin...

Associated Press

World carbon dioxide emissions increase again, driven by China, India and aviation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world this year pumped 1.1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the air than last year because of increased pollution from China and India, a team of scientists reported. The increase was reported early Tuesday at international climate talks, where global officials are trying to cut emissions by 43% […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Spanish judge opens an investigation into intelligence agents who allegedly passed secrets to the US

MADRID (AP) — A Madrid judge has opened an investigation into several agents of Spain’s National Intelligence Center for an alleged leak of secret information to the United States, the country’s defense minister said Monday. Confirming a report in Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the intelligence center itself had […]

20 hours ago

File - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company w...

Associated Press

Europe’s world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment

LONDON (AP) — Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment as negotiators try to hammer out the final details this week — talks complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI that produces human-like work. First suggested in 2019, the EU’s AI Act was expected to be […]

1 day ago

Ngwiza Khumbulani Moyo, a vintage collector holds an old radio set outside his home in Bulawayo, We...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: 2023 was marked by coups and a Moroccan earthquake on the African continent

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Reports of gunfire in the capital, followed by a television announcement that the president has been deposed by mutinous soldiers. The increasingly familiar storyline unfolded again this year in Africa — first in Niger and then in Gabon. The resurgence of military coups renewed concerns about democracy backsliding on the continent […]

1 day ago

UN agency cites worrying warming trend as COP28 summit grapples with curbing climate change