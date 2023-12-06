Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves

Dec 6, 2023, 3:28 AM

FILE - Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, Nov. 3, 2022, i...

FILE - Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, Nov. 3, 2022, in Hoboken, N.J. A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country. (AP Photo/Ryan Kryska, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ryan Kryska, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security released Wednesday aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of Homeland Security, works with faith groups across the country to help them prepare for and prevent targeted violence against their facilities and their members. David Mussington, who’s in charge of infrastructure security at CISA, says the goal of the 16-page document is to give useable information in a format that’s easy to understand.

“It’s designed to be clear, to be less jargon-filled and to provide guidance and assistance in getting assistance from us,” Mussington said.

The guidance, dubbed “Physical Security Performance Goals for Faith-Based Communities,” outlines how faith groups can better protect themselves: keeping landscaping like hedges trimmed to prevent hiding places for attackers, for example, or only giving out necessary information during livestreams of services.

It also talks about having a plan in place for when something happens, such as having a predetermined spot where people can go and having a dedicated location for the faith community to memorialize people affected by what happened. There’s also information about federal government grants that houses of worship can apply for to pay for security improvements as well as other resources the department has developed to help communities.

Mussington said the guidelines have been in the works for months in response to concerns his agency has heard from various faiths about how to protect themselves.

“In this continued heightened threat environment, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to protecting every American’s right to live, express, and worship their faith freely and in safety,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “The physical security performance goals we are releasing today provide churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith-based institutions with cost-effective, accessible, and readily implementable strategies to enhance their security and reduce the risk to their communities.”

The guidance will be distributed via CISA offices around the country and the agency’s network of roughly 125 protective security advisers across the country who work with various communities to provide security advice.

The guidance comes at a time of deep unease in many communities of faith across America. Jewish communities across the country have been worried about rising antisemitism even before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, taking efforts to defend their synagogues and communities. Since the Hamas attack, Mayorkas said, his agency has responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the U.S.

National News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the...

Associated Press

Biden to sign executive order on federal funding for Native Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday during a tribal nations summit that aims to make it easier for Native Americans to access federal funding and have greater autonomy over how to invest those funds. “Tribal nations still face unacceptable barriers to fully exercising their inherent sovereignty, and really […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Heavy fighting across Gaza halts most aid delivery, leaves civilians with few places to seek safety

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces battled Hamas militants across Gaza on Wednesday after expanding their ground offensive to its second-largest city, further shrinking the area where Palestinians can seek safety and halting the distribution of vital aid across most of the territory. The assault on the south threatens further mass displacement within […]

4 hours ago

Andy Hoang, a recent nursing graduate, center, poses with co-workers Lisa Davenport, left, and Just...

Associated Press

A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Andy Hoang eagerly began her first nursing job this year in New Hampshire, with a desire to specialize in cardiac care. She was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, […]

6 hours ago

Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, left to right, ar...

Associated Press

From Barbie’s unexpected wisdom to dissent among Kennedys, these are the top quotes of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — From dissent within the Kennedy family to the unexpected wisdom of Barbie, Yale’s 2023 list of notable quotations have something for just about everyone. This year’s list is topped by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s siblings, who condemned his presidential bid. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference ...

Associated Press

Court filing gives rare look inside FBI seizure of lawmaker’s phone in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues. Snippets and short summaries of texts and emails sent by Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, a top Trump ally, have emerged […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Migrants form lines outside the border fence waiting for transportation to a U.S. Border Pat...

Associated Press

Washington’s center of gravity on immigration has shifted to the right

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a decade ago that Capitol Hill was consumed by an urgency to overhaul the nation’s immigration system, fueled in no small part by Republicans who felt a political imperative to make inroads with minority voters by embracing more generous policies. But nothing ever became law and in the time since, […]

6 hours ago

A new Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves