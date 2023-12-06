Man shot and killed by Bellevue Police Tuesday night

Bellevue Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday evening.

It happened outside an LA Fitness Center in the Kelsey Creek Shopping Center parking lot at 148th Southeast and Main Street in Bellevue just after 6:30 p.m.

Reports of a man walking around with a knife were made, and so several officers contacted the man. At some point, police claim that the male advanced on an officer, holding a knife in his hand. The officer then fired his weapon, striking the man.

The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the King County Independent Force Investigation Team, as is the procedure whenever a shooting like this happens.

Bellevue Police said more information would be released at a later date.