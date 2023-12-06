Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Public Health looking into salmonella outbreak associated with Seattle church

Dec 6, 2023, 7:05 AM

salmonella...

A medical illustration of Salmonella Typhi. The Centers for Disease Control released a report Tuesday saying antibiotic-resistant infections are impacting 2 million Americans a year, and resulting in 23,000 deaths. (Image courtesy CDC)

(Image courtesy CDC)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

King County Public Health is looking into a salmonella outbreak connected to the Hope International Church in Seattle.

Public Health said it interviewed people who got sick after eating homemade dishes served at the church potluck.

So far, seven people from five different households have been reported sick and one person has been hospitalized.

Their ages range from four to 63 years old. They all had one or more symptoms consistent with salmonella poisoning: nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, and fever.

The potluck was on November 12 and the sicknesses developed from November 12 to November 13.

To report a possible foodborne illness to King County Public Health call 206-296-4774.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Snohomish County homeowner says flooding was ‘really scary’ as river swept through roads

Steady, relentless rain led to flooded streets and homes along the Stillaguamish River. The river hit its highest level around 9 a.m., cresting at 17 and a half feet.

1 minute ago

(Photo from Nate Connors)...

Associated Press

2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest

Authorities in Oregon were investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.

28 minutes ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

James Lynch

Police standoff in Parkland ends after suspect found dead in home

Authorities in Parkland were in a standoff Tuesday morning with a man who had been shooting at police and deputies.

1 hour ago

missing couple thurston...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect in death of Thurston Co. couple pleads not guilty

The bodies of what appear to be a couple who went missing in mid-November have been found, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

1 hour ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park...

James Lynch

Seattle considering kids playground at clothing-optional beach

According to Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park.

2 hours ago

Image: An elections worker sorts unopened ballots at the King County Elections headquarters on Aug....

L.B. Gilbert

2 King County elections to see mandatory recounts

King County Elections announced Monday it will conduct two mandatory recounts in the November 2023 election, including one on Mercer Island.

3 hours ago

Public Health looking into salmonella outbreak associated with Seattle church