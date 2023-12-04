Correction: Election-2023-Ohio-Marijuana story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published December 4, 2023, about proposed changes to a marijuana legalization statute by state Senate Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the changes would include decreasing THC levels in marijuana plants from 90% to 50% and levels in marijuana extracts from 35% to 25%. The changes would include decreasing THC levels in marijuana plants from 35% to 25% and levels in extracts from 90% to 50%.

