Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Correction: Election-2023-Ohio-Marijuana story

Dec 4, 2023, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published December 4, 2023, about proposed changes to a marijuana legalization statute by state Senate Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the changes would include decreasing THC levels in marijuana plants from 90% to 50% and levels in marijuana extracts from 35% to 25%. The changes would include decreasing THC levels in marijuana plants from 35% to 25% and levels in extracts from 90% to 50%.

National News

Associated Press

Cougar struck and killed near Minneapolis likely the one seen in home security video, expert says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A cougar that was struck and killed on an interstate highway in suburban Minneapolis Wednesday was more than likely the same animal captured on home security video sauntering across a driveway earlier this week, a Minnesota wildlife official said. An SUV struck the male cougar before dawn Wednesday on Interstate 394 in […]

34 minutes ago

(Photo: Nate Connors, KIRO Newsradio)...

Associated Press

2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest

Authorities in Oregon were investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland attorney general wants new hearing in gun licensing case

BALTIMORE (AP) — After a federal appeals court struck down Maryland’s handgun licensing law last month, the state attorney general is requesting a new hearing where more judges would consider the case, which could have significant implications for gun rights across the country. On Nov. 21, a three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican prosecutor will appeal judge’s ruling invalidating Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican prosecutor said Tuesday that he plans to appeal a court ruling that Wisconsin law permits consensual medical abortions, the first step toward a potential showdown in the state Supreme Court over abortion rights. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski issued a statement through his attorneys saying that he disagrees […]

2 hours ago

File - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks about Google DeepMind at a Google I/O event in Mountain Vi...

Associated Press

Google ups the stakes in AI race with Gemini, a technology trained to behave more like humans

Google took its next leap in artificial intelligence Wednesday with the launch of project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave in human-like ways that’s likely to intensify the debate about the technology’s potential promise and perils. The rollout will unfold in phases, with less sophisticated versions of Gemini called “Nano” and “Pro” being immediately […]

3 hours ago

A generator and its blades are prepared at State Pier in New London, Conn., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, t...

Associated Press

Decades after Europe, turning blades send first commercial wind power onto US grid

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Off the coast of eastern Long Island, an 800-foot tall turbine has begun sending electricity onto the U.S. grid from what’s set to be the country’s first commercial offshore wind farm. It’s a milestone many years in the making and at the same time a modest advance in what experts […]

3 hours ago

Correction: Election-2023-Ohio-Marijuana story