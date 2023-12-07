Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide

Dec 6, 2023, 6:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for the 12-year-old boy still missing following a deadly landslide in the southeast Alaska community of Wrangell.

Five people have been confirmed killed in the landslide and their bodies recovered: Otto Florschutz, Timothy and Beth Heller and two of the couple’s children, Kara Heller, 11, and Mara Heller, 16. Derek Heller remains missing following the Nov. 20 landslide that came down into the path of three homes, one of which was unoccupied. Florschutz’s wife, Christina Florschutz, survived.

The City and Borough of Wrangell on Wednesday said the decision to end the search for Derek Heller followed “15 days of tireless and exhaustive efforts” by search and rescue teams.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of all available information, it has been determined that all accessible search areas have been thoroughly examined. Search and Rescue volunteers and a scent-detection K9 team will be available to respond with active searching if any new information or evidence leads to a specific search area in the future,” the city said in a statement posted on social media.

The late-night landslide was estimated to be 450 feet (135 meters) wide and covered a swath of the coastal highway. It occurred during a storm marked by rainfall and gusty winds.

Wrangell is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau.

National News

Associated Press

Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

A deputy U.S. marshal was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York, the agency said Wednesday. The deputy was one of two who flew to London Tuesday to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the federal agent was accused of acting […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury acquits officer in Maryland county’s first police murder charge in shooting handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer was acquitted by a jury of murder and other charges Wednesday from the fatal shooting a handcuffed man. The jury acquitted Michael Owen Jr. of all four charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, voluntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. It took the jury less than two […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Boy Scout abuse claims fund shouldn’t pay $21 million in lawyers’ fees, judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boys Scouts of America’s bankruptcy has rejected a $21 million fee request from attorneys hired by law firms representing survivors of child sexual abuse. A group of personal injury firms called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice wanted to have its legal fees and expenses […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California inmate charged with attempted murder in attack on Kristin Smart’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A twice-convicted killer has been charged with attempted murder for a prison yard attack on a fellow inmate convicted of the high-profile killing of California college student Kristin Smart, who vanished 27 years ago, prosecutors said Wednesday. A complaint filed Nov. 30 also charged Jason Richard Budrow, 43, with counts involving […]

3 hours ago

Image: People cross Maryland Parkway as they are led off of the UNLV campus after a shooting in Las...

Associated Press

Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack

Three people were fatally shot and a fourth was critically wounded in an attack on the campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago man pleads guilty in shooting of three undercover federal officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers that he mistook for rival gang members, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Eugene “Gen Gen” McLaurin, 31, entered the plea Tuesday to three counts of assaulting a federal officer and two counts of using […]

3 hours ago

Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide