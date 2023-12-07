Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: World shares fall, tracking Wall Street retreat, on worries over slowing growth

Dec 6, 2023, 10:11 PM | Updated: Dec 7, 2023, 2:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia, tracking a retreat on Wall Street as investors grow wary over signs growth is slowing in Germany and other major economies.

U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices rose.

Germany has seen its exports fall as new orders have dropped. On Thursday, the government reported that industrial output fell 0.4% in October from the month before, from a minus 1.3% decline in September.

Such indicators have unnerved investors worried that high interest rates meant to quash inflation might go too far, pushing economies into recession.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.2% lower to 16,624.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris also fell 0.2%, to 7,424.76. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,495.46.

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% in its third straight loss though the index remains near its best level in 20 months. The Dow shed 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Expectations of slowing growth helped pull the price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude down 4% on Wednesday, as expectations built that there’s too much oil available relative to demand.

Early Thursday, U.S. crude was up 63 cents at $70.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 73 cents to $75.03 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low against the Japanese yen after a meeting between Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Reports said Ueda explained current policy ahead of a central bank meeting last week, but the meeting revived speculation of a change in the BOJ’s ultra-lax monetary stance, which has contributed to a sharp weakening of the yen against the dollar.

The dollar fell to 145.13 Japanese yen from 147.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0780 from $1.0763.

China reported Thursday that its exports rose 0.5% in November, the first year-on-year month of increase since April, as shipments surged ahead of the holiday season.

But imports fell: China has been grappling with sluggish foreign trade this year amid slack global demand and a stalled recovery, despite the country’s reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7% to 16,345.89 on renewed heavy selling of technology and property shares.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1% to 2,966.21.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.8% to 32,858.31. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 2,491.64.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,173.30. Bangkok’s SET lost 0.7% and the Sensex in India fell 0.3%.

Investors are betting the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to cut rather than raise interest rates. The Fed’s next meeting on interest rates is next week, and the widespread expectation is that it will leave its main interest rate alone at its highest level in more than two decades.

A report Wednesday said private employers added fewer jobs last month than economists expected. A cooling in the job market could remove upward pressure on inflation. A more comprehensive report on the job market from the U.S. government is due Friday.

“The market is currently in a consolidation phase as investors eagerly await the November U.S. employment report on Friday. This report is pivotal; if it indicates slowing inflation on wages and a weaker job market, it could fuel expectations for rate cuts in 2024,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

In the bond market, the 10-year yield rose to 4.15% by early Thursday. In October it was above 5%, at its highest level since 2007.

World

FILE - Activists participate in a demonstration for loss and damage at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summi...

Associated Press

Climate talks shift into high gear. Now words and definitions matter at COP28

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mood is about to shift, the hours grow longer and the already high sense of urgency somehow amp up even more as the United Nations climate summit heads into its final week. Every sentence, every word — especially those about the future elimination of planet-warming fossil fuels — […]

6 hours ago

Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, 85, center, is driven out of prison by his children Keiko...

Associated Press

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is freed from prison on humanitarian grounds

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori was released from prison Wednesday on humanitarian grounds, despite a request from a regional human rights court to delay his release. Fujimori, 85, was serving a 25-year sentence in connection with the slayings of 25 Peruvians by death squads in the 1990s. Peru’s constitutional court ordered […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

US experts are in Cyprus to assist police investigating alleged sanctions evasion by Russians

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A group of experts from the United States is in Cyprus to assist law enforcement authorities with investigations into alleged sanctions evasion by Russian oligarchs, Cyprus’ government said Wednesday. Spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that President Nikos Christodoulides has met the experts who will advise police on how best to conduct […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

NATO member-to-be Sweden and the US sign defense deal, saying it strengthens regional security

STOCKHOLM (AP) — On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Washington that will allow the United States access to all of the military bases across the Scandinavian country, saying the deal would bolster regional security. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said the deal, signed in Washington Tuesday, “will […]

1 day ago

"Costaleros", who carry on their backs the portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus ...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: An earthquake, a shipwreck and a king’s coronation are among Europe’s views in 2023

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two men play with a ball in the placid sea; a woman practices yoga where the water meets the hot sand. No one looks back — at the hellscape that starts a few beach-towel lengths away. The black bones of pine trees and scrub stretch inland as far as the eye […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Italian prosecutors seek 6 suspects who allegedly aided the escape of Russian man sought by the US

MILAN (AP) — Milan prosecutors have identified six suspects who allegedly aided the escape from Italian custody of a Russian national a day after an Italian court ruled in favor of extraditing him to the United States to face sanctions-busting charges. Artyom Uss, the 40-year-old son of the governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia, […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: World shares fall, tracking Wall Street retreat, on worries over slowing growth