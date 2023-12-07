Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The White House is threatening the patents of high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer dollars

Dec 7, 2023, 6:16 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of t...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 29, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is putting pharmaceutical companies on notice. It's warning them that if the price of certain drugs is too high, they might allow other companies to make their product. Under the new plan, the government would consider overriding the patent for high-priced drugs that have been developed with the help of taxpayer money. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting pharmaceutical companies on notice, warning them that if the price of certain drugs is too high, the government might cancel their patent protection and allow rivals to make their own versions.

Under a plan announced Thursday, the government would consider overriding the patent for high-priced drugs that have been developed with the help of taxpayer money and letting competitors make them in hopes of driving down the cost.

In a 15-second video released to YouTube on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden promised the move would lower prices.

“Today, we’re taking a very important step toward ending price gouging so you don’t have to pay more for the medicine you need,” he said.

The administration did not immediately release details about how the process will work and how it will deem a drug costly enough to act. White House officials would not name drugs that might potentially be targeted.

There will be a 60-day public comment period. If the plan is enacted, drugmakers are almost certain to challenge it in court.

It’s the latest health policy pitch from a White House gearing up to make its efforts to tackle drug prices a central theme in next year’s reelection campaign. Biden frequently talks about the $35 cap on insulin for Medicare enrollees that went into effect this year, as well as a plan for government officials to negotiate some drug prices paid by Medicare for the first time in history.

The federal government, however, has never taken such a move against patents, a step called “march-in rights.” But some Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, has in recent years lobbied the Health and Human Services agency to do so with certain drugs.

The conditions for how those “march-in rights” would be used have long been debated. Pharmaceutical companies have pushed back on the idea that prices alone are enough for Washington to act against a drug’s patent. The process proposed by the administration would clarify that the drug’s patent could be in jeopardy if its price is out of reach for Americans, White House officials said.

“For the first time, ever, the high price of that taxpayer-funded drug is a factor in determining that the drug is not accessible to the public on reasonable terms,” said Biden domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden.

The plan could threaten future drugs, according to the pharmaceutical lobbying firm Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA.

“This would be yet another loss for American patients who rely on public-private sector collaboration to advance new treatments and cures,” PhRMA spokesperson Megan Van Etten said.

Pharmaceutical companies have long relied on government research to develop new drugs. The most recent major breakthrough was the development of COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. taxpayers invested billions of dollars in the effort and were able, until recently, to access treatments and preventions for the virus without paying out-of-pocket for them.

When the public invests heavily in a private company’s drug, it’s fair to question whether they should have to pay high prices for it, said William Pierce, a former HHS official during President George W. Bush’s administration.

“The question becomes – what reward should there be for the taxpayers who help fund this product?” Pierce said.

National News

FILE - In this photo combination, U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas, left, speaks during a meet...

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Houston’s mayoral runoff election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s down to two candidates in the race to lead the nation’s fourth-largest city. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire will face off in Saturday’s runoff election to be the next mayor of Houston. Whitmire and Jackson Lee, both Democrats, were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people. United Nations officials say there are no safe places […]

5 hours ago

Tracy Wodatch, from Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home, places a candle next to a photo...

Associated Press

A nurse’s fatal last visit to patient’s home renews calls for better safety measures

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — The killing of a Connecticut nurse making a house call in October was a nightmare come true for an industry gripped by the fear of violence. Already stressed out by staffing shortages and mounting caseloads, heath care workers are increasingly worrying about the possibility of a patient becoming violent – a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police. The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a […]

9 hours ago

Part of a square-mile section of state land in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park is seen, Oct. 5,...

Associated Press

Wyoming may auction off huge piece of pristine land inside Grand Teton

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Off and on for over a decade, Wyoming leaders have threatened to auction off large chunks of pristine, state-owned parcels of land within Grand Teton National Park to the highest-bidding developer to prod the U.S. government to step in and pay millions to conserve the properties. On Thursday, they might make […]

9 hours ago

An eight-week-old sea otter rescued from Seldovia, Alaska, peaks out of his enclosure at Shedd Aqua...

Associated Press

A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) — An eight-week-old arrival from Alaska chirps loudly before devouring ice chips in the nursery at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. He is Pup EL2306 — proper name to be determined — a northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote town of Seldovia in October and taken to the Alaska […]

9 hours ago

The White House is threatening the patents of high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer dollars