Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida

Dec 7, 2023, 11:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show.

The Broward County jail listed Bill Kapri, Kodak Black’s legal name, as being in custody Thursday. The jail records say Plantation police charged him with improperly stopping or parking his vehicle, cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was arrested last year on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on a $75,000 bond, and regular drug testing was a condition of his release.

Kapri was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days earlier this year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records.

Then last June a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he didn’t show up for a June 9 drug test.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

A phone message left with Kapri’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

National News

Associated Press

A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said. It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky governor says state-run disaster relief funds can serve as model for getting aid to victims

State-run disaster relief funds that funneled millions in charitable donations to tornado- and flood-stricken Kentucky can serve as models for quickly getting aid to storm victims, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in response to an auditor’s review of the programs. The Democratic governor portrayed the findings as a vindication of how the relief funds were […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Shots fired outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins, shooter’s motive unknown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 28-year-old suspect was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police said they did not know the man’s motive. The shots were fired […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Menu signed by Mao Zedong brings a quarter million dollars at auction

BOSTON (AP) — An official menu for a state banquet that bears the signature of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong has been auctioned for $275,000. Boston-based RR Auction said the menu auctioned Wednesday was for a banquet held in Beijing on October 19, 1956, and commemorated the first state visit to China by Pakistan’s Prime […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A survivor and family members of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history went to Capitol Hill on Thursday to press for an inspector general to obtain answers from the Army about the mental health and hospitalization of a reservist who opened fire. While representing varied political views, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Philadelphia labor leader convicted of embezzling from union to pay for home renovations, meals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and a codefendant were convicted Thursday of using more than $650,000 in union funds for personal use, marking the second conviction federal prosecutors have secured against the long-powerful figure since a sweeping 2019 indictment. Dougherty, who led Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of […]

4 hours ago

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida