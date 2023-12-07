Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18

Dec 7, 2023, 12:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A survivor and family members of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history went to Capitol Hill on Thursday to press for an inspector general to obtain answers from the Army about the mental health and hospitalization of a reservist who opened fire.

While representing varied political views, the families are united in seeking changes to ensure that what happened on Oct. 25 in Lewiston, Maine, doesn’t happen again somewhere else.

“This has to stop. We think we can stop it right here,” Leroy Walker, father of one of the victims, Joe Walker, told reporters in Washington. He was joined by his daughter-in-law, Tracey Walker, now a widow.

The group met privately with each member of Maine’s congressional delegation and, later, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Two members also attended a vigil for gun violence victims at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church that included those affected by other mass shootings.

All told, 18 people were killed and 13 wounded when a 40-year-old Army reservist opened fire on Oct. 25 at a bowling alley and at a bar. The gunman died by suicide.

Making the trip to Washington was Alan Nickerson, who survived being shot, along with the Walkers; Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout, father and widow, respectively, of Arthur “Artie” Strout; and Elizabeth Seal, widow of Joshua Seal, one of four deaf people killed.

The group wanted to tell their stories and press members of Congress to ensure that the Army fully answers questions about the gunman.

The gunman, Robert Card, spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital while training with his reserve unit last summer in West Point, New York, and his access to military weapons was restricted after he left the hospital. Fellow reservists continued to express concerns about him, with one writing “he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

“If he was too dangerous and posed a threat to those on the military base, what obligations do the military have to protect those in the community the minute he stepped off the base?” said Travis Brennan, an attorney who accompanied the group.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, already have asked the U.S. Army inspector general to provide a full accounting of interactions with the reservist. So far, there has been no inspector general appointed, and the investigation has not yet begun.

In Maine, an independent commission is also investigating all aspects of the shootings, and it is seeking subpoena power to question the Army as well.

Collins said Thursday that the Army’s actions should have triggered either New York’s red flag law or Maine’s yellow flag law, both of which could have resulted in the removal of Card’s weapons because he “made threats and clearly posed a danger to others and to himself.”

Both statutes allow weapons to be removed from someone in a mental health crisis, although there are differences between the two states’ laws.

“If it can’t be stopped here, it can’t be stopped anywhere. And that should worry all of us,” said Ben Gideon, another attorney, noting that the Army chain of command knew about Card’s mental health problems and concerns about a mass shooting.

Seal, who spoke through an American Sign Language interpreter, said the tragedy revealed multiple problems, including effective communication with members of the deaf community who were unable to get questions answered after the shooting.

Seal said she was encouraged by the meetings but wanted to see action. “Words are just words. I want to see them see it through,” she told reporters.

___

Follow David Sharp on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @David_Sharp_AP

National News

Associated Press

A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said. It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky governor says state-run disaster relief funds can serve as model for getting aid to victims

State-run disaster relief funds that funneled millions in charitable donations to tornado- and flood-stricken Kentucky can serve as models for quickly getting aid to storm victims, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in response to an auditor’s review of the programs. The Democratic governor portrayed the findings as a vindication of how the relief funds were […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Shots fired outside Jewish temple in upstate New York as Hanukkah begins, shooter’s motive unknown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 28-year-old suspect was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York on Thursday, hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police said they did not know the man’s motive. The shots were fired […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Menu signed by Mao Zedong brings a quarter million dollars at auction

BOSTON (AP) — An official menu for a state banquet that bears the signature of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong has been auctioned for $275,000. Boston-based RR Auction said the menu auctioned Wednesday was for a banquet held in Beijing on October 19, 1956, and commemorated the first state visit to China by Pakistan’s Prime […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Philadelphia labor leader convicted of embezzling from union to pay for home renovations, meals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and a codefendant were convicted Thursday of using more than $650,000 in union funds for personal use, marking the second conviction federal prosecutors have secured against the long-powerful figure since a sweeping 2019 indictment. Dougherty, who led Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

No reelection campaign for Democratic representative after North Carolina GOP redrew U.S. House map

A second-term Democratic congresswoman will not seek reelection to the U.S. House under the North Carolina General Assembly’s new redistricting maps. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning announced Thursday that she will not file under lines that state election data suggests could net Republicans at least three more seats. Manning’s district is now considered a GOP-leaning district. […]

4 hours ago

Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18