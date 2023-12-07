A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The officer and suspect were both injured in this shooting,” the department said, without providing details on what happened or their conditions. “There is no threat to the public from this incident.”

Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department spokesman, said they weren’t immediately sharing further information, but that they’re likely to release more at a news conference Thursday night.

Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several squad cars near the intersection as well as a gray van with its driver door open near the pumps at a gas station.

Metro Transit said it detoured two bus routes around the area because of the police activity. The nearby University of St. Thomas advised students and staff to avoid the area but said the incident didn’t impact classes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation, as it often does in officer-involved shootings.