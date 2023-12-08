Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions after multiple crashes

Snow is coming down hard over Snoqualmie Pass, resulting in multiple spinouts in collisions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 3:46 p.m., WSDOT sent an alert they were closing eastbound Interstate 90 to traffic due to the snow and slush.

Eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 47 and Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 71 near Easton, according to WSDOT trooper Rick Johnson.

Officials said that it is still snowing hard in the pass and that they don’t know when the road will be back open.

This is what’s going on at MP 50. No ETA for clearing. pic.twitter.com/TjLzG0K4HW — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 8, 2023