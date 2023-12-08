Close
Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions after multiple crashes

Dec 7, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm

snoqualmie pass...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Snow is coming down hard over Snoqualmie Pass, resulting in multiple spinouts in collisions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 3:46 p.m., WSDOT sent an alert they were closing eastbound Interstate 90 to traffic due to the snow and slush.

Eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 47 and Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 71 near Easton, according to WSDOT trooper Rick Johnson.

Officials said that it is still snowing hard in the pass and that they don’t know when the road will be back open.

 

