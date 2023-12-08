Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

A rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage but no casualties

Dec 8, 2023, 12:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAGHDAD (AP) — A rocket attack at the sprawling U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Friday morning caused minor material damage but no casualties, U.S. and Iraqi officials said.

The attack is the first to be confirmed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on the U.S. Embassy, in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies, on the west bank of the Tigris River.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks that targeted bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began two months ago. The U.S. military says a total of 78 attacks have been carried out against U.S. facilities over the past weeks of which 37 were in Iraq and 41 in Syria.

An Iraqi security official said 14 Katyusha rockets were fired on Friday, of which some struck near the one of the embassy’s gates while others fell in the river. The official said the rocket attack caused material damage but no casualties.

A U.S. military official said a multi-rocket attack was launched at U.S. and Coalition forces in the vicinity of the embassy complex and Union III that houses offices of the U.S.-led coalition. The official added that no casualties and no damage to infrastructure were reported.

An embassy spokesperson said at approximately 4:15 a.m. (0215 GMT) the U.S. Embassy was attacked by two salvos of rockets.

“Assessments are ongoing, but there are no reported casualties on the Embassy compound,” the official said, adding that by Friday morning no specific group had claimed responsibility, but indications are the attacks were from Iran-aligned militias.

“We again call on the Government of Iraq, as we have done on many occasions, to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities,” the official said. “We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defense and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world.”

The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

There are roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and around 900 others in eastern Syria, on missions against the Islamic State group. In both countries, Iran has militias loyal to Tehran.

In response to attacks against American troops, the U.S. has retaliated with airstrikes three times in Syria since Oct. 17, targeting weapons depots and other facilities linked directly to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias. The U.S. also struck multiple sites in Iraq late last month after a militia group for the first time fired short-range ballistic missiles at U.S. forces at al Asad air base.

_____

Associated Press writers Abby Sewell and Bassem Mroue contributed to this report from Beirut.

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington...

Associated Press

Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. The administration says the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election. The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — are in addition to federal firearms charges […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky governor says state-run disaster relief funds can serve as model for getting aid to victims

State-run disaster relief funds that funneled millions in charitable donations to tornado- and flood-stricken Kentucky can serve as models for quickly getting aid to storm victims, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in response to an auditor’s review of the programs. The Democratic governor portrayed the findings as a vindication of how the relief funds were […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Menu signed by Mao Zedong brings a quarter million dollars at auction

BOSTON (AP) — An official menu for a state banquet that bears the signature of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong has been auctioned for $275,000. Boston-based RR Auction said the menu auctioned Wednesday was for a banquet held in Beijing on October 19, 1956, and commemorated the first state visit to China by Pakistan’s Prime […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Families press for inspector general investigation of Army reservist who killed 18

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A survivor and family members of those killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history went to Capitol Hill on Thursday to press for an inspector general to obtain answers from the Army about the mental health and hospitalization of a reservist who opened fire. While representing varied political views, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

No reelection campaign for Democratic representative after North Carolina GOP redrew U.S. House map

A second-term Democratic congresswoman will not seek reelection to the U.S. House under the North Carolina General Assembly’s new redistricting maps. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning announced Thursday that she will not file under lines that state election data suggests could net Republicans at least three more seats. Manning’s district is now considered a GOP-leaning district. […]

15 hours ago

A rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage but no casualties