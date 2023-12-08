Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Vessel owner pleads guilty in plot to smuggle workers, drugs from Honduras to Louisiana

Dec 8, 2023, 9:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Pennsylvania man described by authorities as the lead defendant in a drug distribution and human smuggling case has pleaded guilty to federal crimes in Louisiana.

Court records show that Carl Allison, 47, of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans. Sentencing was scheduled for March 28. The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement that Allison, the fourth person to plead guilty in the case, faces a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors said Allison was the president and owner of a company that supplied immigrant labor for factories in the U.S. But, according to an indictment, Allison was involved in illegally smuggling Honduran nationals into the country to work illegally as part of a seagoing operation that also involved transporting cocaine.

Authorities found 23 Honduran nationals and about 24 kilograms (53 pounds) of cocaine aboard after a vessel owned by Allison became disabled last year in the Gulf of Mexico and was nearly capsized during a storm, according to an indictment. The vessel was traveling from Honduras to the small fishing village of Cocodrie, Louisiana, prosecutors said.

Allison pleaded guilty to charges of “conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for financial gain” and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to the Justice Department. Three Honduran nationals pleaded guilty in the scheme earlier this year, prosecutors said.

National News

Associated Press

Man freed after 11 years in prison sues St. Louis and detectives who worked his case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who spent 11 years behind bars for a killing before his conviction was overturned is suing the city and detectives who worked on his case, claiming the conviction for a crime he didn’t commit violated his constitutional rights. Lamont D. Cambell’s lawsuit claims that a faulty investigation […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Michigan State selects UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor as next president

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University named the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as it’s next president Friday morning, ending a search that began last October after the previous president quit amid tension with the school’s governing board. Kevin Guskiewicz, who has served as chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man suspected of firing shotgun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York faces federal charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man arrested for firing a shotgun into the air outside a Jewish temple in upstate New York been federally charged, officials said. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, who officials say fired the shotgun twice outside a synagogue in Albany on Thursday, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged with attempted arson of Martin Luther King Jr. birthplace in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to burn down the birth home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the historic Auburn Avenue […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in Washington...

Associated Press

Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. The administration says the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel said Friday that the military was rounding up Palestinian men in northern Gaza for interrogation, searching for Hamas militants, while desperate Palestinians in the south crowded into an ever-shrinking area, and the U.N. warned that its aid operation is “in tatters.” The detentions pointed to Israeli efforts to […]

9 hours ago

Vessel owner pleads guilty in plot to smuggle workers, drugs from Honduras to Louisiana