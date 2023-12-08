Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maine man dies while checking thickness of lake ice, wardens say

Dec 8, 2023, 2:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A man who was checking the thickness of ice on a lake in the Maine wilderness crashed into the icy water and drowned on Friday, game wardens said.

Walter Demmons, 62 of Milford, was drilling holes with a friend to check the ice thickness while preparing to fish in Quakish Lake when they heard the ice crack, wardens said. Both men ended up in the frigid water, about 75 yards (66 meters) from shore on the lake in T3 Indian Township Purchase, which is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) southwest of Millinocket, wardens said.

The two ice fishermen were communicating with each other as they tried to get back on the ice before Demmons told his friend he wasn’t going to make it and slid under the surface, wardens said.

The friend, who eventually got back onto the ice and dialed 911, was treated for hypothermia while Demmons’ body was recovered an hour later with an ice rescue raft brought to the scene by the Brownville Fire Department, wardens said.

Game wardens warned people to be especially vigilant about ice thickness, noting that early season ice conditions can be treacherous.

National News

Associated Press

Tennessee Supreme Court blocks decision to redraw state’s Senate redistricting maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court’s decision that lawmakers must redraw the state’s Senate maps in a ruling that means the current legislative districts will likely remain in place for the 2024 elections. Late last month, a panel of judges ruled that the Republican-drawn map violated the […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A county prosecutor’s office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said this week that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam. The State Bar said Friday in an email […]

28 minutes ago

File - Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department...

Associated Press

A ‘soft landing’ or a recession? How each one might affect America’s households and businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid hiring revealed in Friday’s jobs report for November, along with a raft of other recent economic data, is boosting hopes that the U.S. economy will achieve a “soft landing” next year rather than a widely feared recession. A so-called soft landing would occur if the economy slowed enough to bring […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Boaters plead guilty in riverfront brawl; charge dismissed against riverboat co-captain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two white boaters on Friday pleaded guilty to harassment charges in connection with an Alabama riverfront braw l that drew national attention. The two men pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal, according to court records. The August riverfront melee in Montgomery drew national attention after […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Fox snatcher: Footage shows furry intruder swiped cameras from Arizona backyard

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman got a huge shock when surveillance footage showed the thief who stole her backyard cameras was four-legged and fluffy-tailed. Esmeralda Egurrola, of Tucson, noticed on Monday that her three motion-activated cameras appeared off-line. So, she checked the most recent recording in each camera from an app on her […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state tr...

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump in Washington case but narrows restrictions on his speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday largely upheld a gag order on former President Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case but narrowed the restrictions on his speech The three-judge panel’s ruling modifies the gag order to allow the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner to make disparaging comments about special […]

3 hours ago

Maine man dies while checking thickness of lake ice, wardens say