Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Parents accuse Lynnwood daycare of drugging children before naptime

Dec 11, 2023, 4:00 AM

Image: A sign can be seen for the "Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning" daycare in Lynnwood can ...

A sign can be seen for the "Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning" daycare in Lynnwood can be seen in late 2023. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Some parents are furious after they say their kids were given Benadryl at a Lynnwood daycare without their knowledge.

Three parents have filed a civil lawsuit against “Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning.” The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

“I believe that my son was drugged for over one-third of his life,” said parent Rachel Mitchell-Young.

She had been taking her 3-year-old son to the daycare for more than a year. One day, she knew something was off.

“He would be tired. Sometimes he would fall back asleep. He would be really groggy,” she explained.

On September 22, Mitchell-Young says her world was turned upside down.

“All of the parents received some frantic text messages from the daycare operator did CPS had come in and found Benadryl and she was being shut down.”

The text from the owner, Shanine Lofton, says she’s been accused of giving the kids Benadryl to go to sleep.

Mitchell-Young tells KIRO 7 child protective services interviewed her toddler, and he described it as “purple candy” that the kids would be given before lunchtime.

“I started crying immediately because I never just never imagined that anyone could hurt kids that way and then it all clicked.”

Mitchell-Young says she trusted the daycare owner, calling her a mutual friend.

“Even though the social worker found the evidence, my son said it I just I just wanted one more piece of evidence because it was so hard to imagine somebody hurting my baby,” she explained.

Parents, including Mitchell-Young, decided to drug test their kids. All the tests revealed traces of diphenhydramine, also known as Benadryl.

Mitchell-young was shocked, saying her son had a very high level of diphenhydramine in his system.

“It was like reliving the nightmare all over again and it’s just it’s been a really hard couple of months with a lot of crying and a lot of healing that needs to happen for our family,” she said.

She’s urging other parents to be careful when choosing a daycare and to follow any gut feelings.

“If you see something that worries you, you know if your child is tired or coming home groggy, don’t write it off into that worry and into that fear,” she said.

KIRO 7 has reached out to “Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning” and their lawyer for comment.

According to the Yelp account, the daycare is temporarily closed.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Multiple Washington State Patrol vehicles can be seen on a Washington road. (Photo courtesy ...

Steve Coogan

Police seek help after separate harmful hit-and-runs in Washington

Washington State Patrol detectives are asking for the public's help as they search for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kitsap County.

19 hours ago

measure 1 tacoma rent...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s renter rights’ measure is in effect, but the city won’t enforce it

The ordinance is called the 2023 Landlord Fairness Code Initiative. City of Tacoma voters narrowly approved it during the November 2023 election.

2 days ago

Image:The Kirkland Police Department building...

Steve Coogan

Kirkland Police rescue teen sex trafficking victim

The Kirkland Police Department announced Friday its officers recently rescued a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim who is from California.

2 days ago

seattle police...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Police recover video of car purposely hitting pedestrians

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North.

3 days ago

christmas carol radio...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Relive KIRO Newsradio’s telling of the Dickens classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’

Listen to the re-telling of Charles Dickens' classic “A Christmas Carol,” presented by KIRO Newsradio.

3 days ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Kate Stone

Plan to build kids area near popular Seattle nude beach scrapped

Seattle Parks and Recreation is scrapping a plan to build a kids' play area at Denny Blaine Park, near a popular nude beach.

3 days ago

Parents accuse Lynnwood daycare of drugging children before naptime