Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Supreme Court rejects an appeal over bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children

Dec 11, 2023, 7:25 AM | Updated: 8:22 am

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case about whether state and local governments can enforce laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children.

Over the dissent of three conservative justices, the court turned away an appeal from Washington, where the law has been upheld. An appellate panel struck down local bans in Florida as an unconstitutional restriction on counselors’ speech.

The high court often steps in when appellate courts disagree, and in separate opinions, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said that standard was easily met in the controversy over conversion therapy bans.

Thomas wrote that his colleague should have taken up the Washington case because “licensed counselors cannot voice anything other than the state-approved opinion on minors with gender dysphoria without facing punishment.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also voted to hear the case. It takes four of the nine justices to set a case for argument.

The court’s decision to avoid the case from Washington comes as efforts to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ kids have spread across the country.

About half the states prohibit the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling.

A family counselor in Washington, Brian Tingley, sued over a 2018 state law that threatens therapists who engage in conversion therapy with a loss of their license. Tingley claims the law violates his speech rights. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld it in a split decision.

The Supreme Court had previously turned away several challenges to state bans, but those cases reached the court before a 5-4 decision in 2018 in which the justices ruled that California could not force state-licensed anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about abortion.

Since the 2018 ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta has voided the local Florida bans.

 

MyNorthwest News

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon asks federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit

Attorneys for Amazon on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition.

40 minutes ago

Amtrak Portland...

Bill Kaczaraba

New Amtrak options for travel between Seattle and Portland added

It's going to get a little bit easier to take an Amtrak train between Seattle and Portland starting Dec. 11.

42 minutes ago

violent crime spree west seattle...

Sam Campbell

Sodo shooting leaves two men in ‘serious condition’

Seattle police are investigating after a shooting in Sodo left two men in “serious condition,” the department said.

2 hours ago

Image: A photo of Denny Blaine Park and the sign entering the park...

Kate Stone

Plan to build kids area near popular Seattle nude beach scrapped

Seattle Parks and Recreation is scrapping a plan to build a kids' play area at Denny Blaine Park, near a popular nude beach.

2 hours ago

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in St....

Associated Press

Teachers have been outed for moonlighting in adult content. Do they have legal recourse?

At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content.

3 hours ago

seattle police...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Police recover video of car purposely hitting pedestrians

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North.

6 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects an appeal over bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children