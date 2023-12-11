Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Horse and buggy collides with pickup truck, ejecting 4 buggy passengers and seriously injuring 2

Dec 11, 2023, 8:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — A horse and buggy collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Maryland, ejecting all four passengers of the buggy and seriously injuring two, authorities said.

The buggy was stopped at the intersection Sunday afternoon when the horse “unexpectedly reared and bucked,” pushing the buggy into the path of the pickup, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The horse was killed and all four occupants were ejected in the crash, including an infant, according to the post. Two people were trapped under the buggy, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.

Authorities said a minor was driving the buggy at the time of the crash. The driver and one adult were seriously injured and hospitalized, along with a second adult and the infant, the sheriff’s office said. The buggy’s occupants were family members, authorities said.

A photo from the scene shows a black carriage with significant damage to its body and a group of men dressed in what appears to be traditional Amish attire.

St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland is home to a relatively large Amish community. Amish and Mennonite families relocated there from Pennsylvania in the 1930s, according to a county tourism website.

National News

Associated Press

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman who sought court permission for an abortion in an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrict bans in the U.S. has left the state to obtain the procedure, her attorneys said Monday. The announced came as Kate Cox, 31, was awaiting a ruling from the Texas […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon asks federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit

Attorneys for Amazon on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition.

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ramaswamy was the target of death threats in New Hampshire that led to FBI arrest, campaign says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate ahead of a scheduled campaign event Monday, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidate. However, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the texts were directed […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man filmed wielding folding chair in riverfront brawl pleads guilty to misdemeanor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man filmed swinging a folding chair during an Alabama riverfront brawl this summer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge Monday. The guilty plea resolved the last of the charges brought in connection with the brawl. The man was ordered to perform community service and given a suspended sentence. […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bronze top hat missing from Abraham Lincoln statue in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Abraham Lincoln’s top hat is missing from a bronze sculpture along the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky. The sculptor, Ed Hamilton, posted photos of his artwork at Waterfront Park on Facebook on Saturday and said someone stole the hat from the sculpture. “They had to be strong and determined to pry […]

1 hour ago

Researchers from NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center inspected a 52-foot-long female fin whale ...

Associated Press

52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach; cause of death unclear

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 52-foot-long (16-meter-long) dead fin whale washed up on a San Diego beach over the weekend and officials said there was no obvious sign of the cause of death. The young female whale was found Sunday in Mission Beach and was later towed out to sea, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. […]

1 hour ago

Horse and buggy collides with pickup truck, ejecting 4 buggy passengers and seriously injuring 2