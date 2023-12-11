Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van
Dec 11, 2023, 11:25 AM
(KIRO 7)
A murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County was arrested Saturday after a pursuit and crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Caleb Sloan had been wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in Poulsbo on Oct. 3.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sloan had been frequenting their county in a grey Acura.
On Saturday at about 2 p.m., a deputy spotted the Acura on State Route 19, heading towards Highway 104.