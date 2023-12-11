Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van

A murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County was arrested Saturday after a pursuit and crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Sloan had been wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in Poulsbo on Oct. 3.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sloan had been frequenting their county in a grey Acura.

On Saturday at about 2 p.m., a deputy spotted the Acura on State Route 19, heading towards Highway 104.

After the deputy started following the car, the driver began driving recklessly and performed “evasive maneuvers,” according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Acura was eventually found in Kingston, where the driver had struck an Amazon van and ran off. Sloan was eventually taken into custody by Kitsap County deputies.