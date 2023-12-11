Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van

Dec 11, 2023, 11:25 AM

(KIRO 7)...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County was arrested Saturday after a pursuit and crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Sloan had been wanted for the fatal shooting of a man in Poulsbo on Oct. 3.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sloan had been frequenting their county in a grey Acura.

On Saturday at about 2 p.m., a deputy spotted the Acura on State Route 19, heading towards Highway 104.

After the deputy started following the car, the driver began driving recklessly and performed “evasive maneuvers,” according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Acura was eventually found in Kingston, where the driver had struck an Amazon van and ran off.

Sloan was eventually taken into custody by Kitsap County deputies.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen this giant mirror ball that was stolen in Gig Harbor?

Gig Harbor police have a unique car theft case on their hands. A van stolen from a community in Gig Harbor had a giant mirror ball stored inside, and thieves managed to get away with it Saturday evening.

4 hours ago

rental assistance fraud...

L.B. Gilbert

Ringleader pleads guilty in major King County rental assistance fraud case

Federal prosecutors call it one of the country's most prolific rental assistance fraud cases, with the culprits facing a 26-count indicment

5 hours ago

measure 1 tacoma rent...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma’s renter rights’ measure is in effect, but the city won’t enforce it

The ordinance is called the 2023 Landlord Fairness Code Initiative. City of Tacoma voters narrowly approved it during the November 2023 election.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon asks federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit

Attorneys for Amazon on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition.

7 hours ago

Amtrak Portland...

Bill Kaczaraba

New Amtrak options for travel between Seattle and Portland added

It's going to get a little bit easier to take an Amtrak train between Seattle and Portland starting Dec. 11.

7 hours ago

violent crime spree west seattle...

Sam Campbell

Sodo shooting leaves two men in ‘serious condition’

Seattle police are investigating after a shooting in Sodo left two men in “serious condition,” the department said.

8 hours ago

Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van