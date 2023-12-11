Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The US is restricting visas for nearly 300 Guatemalan lawmakers, others for ‘undermining democracy’

Dec 11, 2023, 11:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would impose visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan lawmakers, private sector leaders and their families it accuses of “undermining democracy and the rule of law.”

Guatemala faces mounting criticism by world leaders and watchdogs accusing it of attempts to block progressive president-elect Bernardo Arévalo from taking office in January.

The victory of Arévalo and his Seed Movement party is seen as a threat to those who have long wielded power in Guatemala. The anti-corruption crusader has been a target for months, with arrests of party members, raids and repeated requests to lift his immunity so prosecutors can investigate him directly.

The State Department in a statement condemned “ongoing anti-democratic actions” by prosecutors and other actors and noted “intent to delegitimize Guatemala’s free and fair elections and prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

The State Department did not provide The Associated Press with the names of those subject to visa restrictions.

In its statement, it said those individuals were “responsible for, or complicit in” political targeting of opposition, intimidation of peaceful protestors, raids, opening of ballot boxes and lifting of immunity of electoral magistrates who certified the election.

Last week, prosecutors alleged that minutes seized during a raid of electoral offices showed that results from the presidential runoff vote Arévalo won in August had irregularities and were therefore void.

Arévalo accused the prosecution of seeking to undermine his ability to govern, and was quickly backed by a growing number of international entities like Organization of American States and the European Union, which sent observers to monitor the election and confirmed that voting adhered to democratic standards.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Bornell said Friday that the body was also contemplating sanctions on those attempting to reverse the vote.

“These latest actions and statements of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Guatemala represent an attempt at a coup d’etat, spearheaded by politically motivated prosecutors,” Borrell said in a statement. “They show contempt for the clear will of Guatemala’s citizens.”

National News

Associated Press

3 Chilean nationals accused of burglarizing high-end Michigan homes

Three Chilean nationals have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries of mansions and other high-end homes in suburban Detroit and across Michigan. The charges were announced Monday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel who said the three are suspected in eight break-ins after they arrived in the Detroit area on a Feb. […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search. A worker at a nearby deli, Julian Rodriguez, said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

After losing Houston mayor’s race, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to seek reelection to Congress

HOUSTON (AP) — Two days after losing her bid to be Houston’s next mayor, longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced on Monday she will seek a 16th term in Congress in 2024. Jackson Lee first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, including 3rd […]

2 hours ago

A Bible rests on the lawn of Community Baptist Church amongst storm debris Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Two Nashville churches, wrecked by tornados years apart, lean on each other in storms’ wake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After a March 2020 tornado destroyed the Rev. Jacques Boyd’s Nashville church, his friend, the Rev. Vincent Johnson, lent him space to worship in. Nearly four years later, Boyd has offered to return the favor for the exact same reason. “Whatever we have is available to them,” said Boyd, who leads […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman who sought court permission for an abortion in an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrict bans in the U.S. has left the state to obtain the procedure, her attorneys said Monday. The announced came as Kate Cox, 31, was awaiting a ruling from the Texas […]

4 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon asks federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit

Attorneys for Amazon on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the agency is attacking policies that benefit consumers and competition.

4 hours ago

The US is restricting visas for nearly 300 Guatemalan lawmakers, others for ‘undermining democracy’