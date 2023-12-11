Close
Two Nashville churches, wrecked by tornados years apart, lean on each other in storms’ wake

Dec 11, 2023, 12:57 PM

A Bible rests on the lawn of Community Baptist Church amongst storm debris Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, i...

A Bible rests on the lawn of Community Baptist Church amongst storm debris Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The church was destroyed when severe storms came through over the weekend. Members of the church were trapped and injured inside the building during the storm on Saturday. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After a March 2020 tornado destroyed the Rev. Jacques Boyd’s Nashville church, his friend, the Rev. Vincent Johnson, lent him space to worship in. Nearly four years later, Boyd has offered to return the favor for the exact same reason.

“Whatever we have is available to them,” said Boyd, who leads Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, two days after a tornado ripped through Community Baptist Church. “We’re walking hand-in-hand with them as sister churches and as pastors being friends, being present with them however that presence looks.”

Although the tornado struck early Saturday evening, Community Baptist was full of people attending an appreciation banquet for Pastor Johnson and his wife Donella Johnson. In a video message to the congregation posted on the church’s Facebook page Sunday, Donella Johnson said several members needed emergency surgery. Their injuries included broken hips and femurs.

One of the people injured was George Presley, who suffered a head wound that left him with several staples. He returned to the ruins of the church on Monday and pointed out the Life Center building, where people had been preparing for the banquet when the storm hit.

“When the roof came off, all the water and stuff just started coming in,” he said. They took what little cover they could behind tables. Presley was next door in the church itself when the storm decimated that building as well. His wife was in the other building.

Asked how he got injured, Presley said, “I really don’t know because when the storm came through it got so black. It just got dark. And all the lights went out. Everything got to shaking and stuff got to falling.”

Several of the injured were taken to the hospital. On Monday, Presley said they were still making calls to track everyone down and make sure they are all OK.

Timothy Turner, who was catering the pastor’s gathering, had just driven away from it to go pick up some more chicken when the twister whipped through. Several of his family members and his employees survived the direct hit from inside.

Looking at the destruction Monday, he said he couldn’t believe anyone made it out alive, let alone everyone.

“I think those were angels,” Turner said. “I don’t like to go with luck. I believe in blessings. That was a blessing.”

Dyshawn Gardner also stopped by on Monday to look at what remains of the church he has attended since he was a kid singing in the youth choir. Gardner started tearing up as he described learning about what had happened through his social media feeds and calling his grandmother with the bad news.

“This has been my home,” Gardner said. “I can call my pastor anytime with any problem. He’s there, he’s open and he’s willing to help any day. That’s why it’s shocking when something like this happens.”

Between being a student at Tennessee State University and working two jobs, Gardner said he can’t always attend church in person, but when he can’t he watches a livestream of the service. He had planned to be there in person on Sunday. He described Community Baptist Church as “a big family” that is open and welcoming to all.

“I brought one friend from Indiana — Gary, Indiana. He went to school with me. He came to me by God. He wanted to get baptized, and he got baptized here,” he said.

Boyd said he knows the toll that an event like this can take on a pastor, who is expected to be strong for the rest of the congregation.

“It’s heart wrenching to know that him and several of his parishioners were in the building when all of that took place,” Boyd said. “My one piece of advice I gave him was go and seek some therapy and some help and some assistance. It’s a traumatic experience. It’s trauma at its finest. We need him to be at his best so the community can continue to be at our best.”

Boyd said his and Johnson’s careers have followed similar paths: They both attended American Baptist College in Nashville, joined Omega Psi Phi fraternity, pastor churches in the same city following the deaths of their predecessors — and now they’ve both had their churches wrecked by tornadoes.

“We talk daily. We pray daily. I send encouraging words daily,” he said.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

