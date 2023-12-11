Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Chilean nationals accused of burglarizing high-end Michigan homes

Dec 11, 2023, 2:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Three Chilean nationals have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries of mansions and other high-end homes in suburban Detroit and across Michigan.

The charges were announced Monday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel who said the three are suspected in eight break-ins after they arrived in the Detroit area on a Feb. 1 flight from Los Angeles.

Nessel called them part of “an international crime ring” that “targeted lavish homes of affluent Michigan residents.”

They “employ technology to thwart alarm systems and take extensive precautions to avoid being identified on home security systems and to avoid leaving forensic evidence at the crime scenes,” Nessel told reporters.

Several law enforcement agencies believe the crimes are conducted by “non-citizen, temporary residents from countries in South America who travel to the United States and the state of Michigan specifically in order to conduct these burglaries,” Nessel added. “There are more out there.”

Each of the three are charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and home invasion. They currently are being held in Indiana for similar burglaries there.

Over the past few years, high-end homes in Southern California, especially in San Diego County have been broken into.

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced the creation of a new task force to address the rise in break-ins in Michigan. The task force includes officers from more than two dozen police departments. They will be assisted by the FBI and other federal agencies.

Bouchard said five homes were burglarized in one recent weekend in Bloomfield Hills and nearby Bloomfield Township, and seven others were targeted over Thanksgiving weekend.

“They very often try to approach homes in a secluded manner – from woods, for example,” Bouchard said. “They’re looking for jewelry, cash, safes, even a larger safe. They’ll take that with them and try to brute-force it open later. In one of the few times when they went into a house and the people were home, as soon as they found out, they ran.”

Nessel also announced the arrests of two Detroit men and a Detroit woman in connection with an organized retail crime ring involved in stealing merchandise from Lululemon and Ulta stores across the Detroit area. They are believed to be involved in at least 30 incidents since December 2022. Losses exceed $200,000, Nessel said.

“Small organized groups have been observed to enter a storefront, grab as much high-value merchandise as they can carry or load into a shopping basket and simply walk or run out the front door to an awaiting getaway vehicle,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

Groups want full federal appeals court to revisit ruling limiting scope of the Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Progressive advocacy groups in Arkansas on Monday asked a full federal appeals court to reconsider a three-judge panel’s ruling that private groups can’t sue under a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP asked for the case to […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Palestinian flag lodged in public Hanukkah menorah in Connecticut sparks outcry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A person briefly hung a Palestinian flag from a Hanukkah menorah in a public area, prompting widespread condemnation and a police investigation. The unidentified person scaled the menorah at a public green near the Yale University campus during a nearby pro-Palestinian rally Saturday and lodged a Palestinian flag between the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge closes Flint water case against former Michigan governor

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Monday formally dismissed misdemeanor charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water scandal and ordered that police records and his booking photo be destroyed. The dismissal was expected, weeks after the Michigan Supreme Court turned down a last-gasp appeal from state prosecutors and ended criminal cases […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in Montana vehicle assault said religious group she targeted was being racist, witness says

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who police said repeatedly drove through a group of religious demonstrators, wounding one person in Montana’s largest city, allegedly told a clerk at a nearby convenience store that she was upset members of the group were expressing racist views against white people, the clerk said. The demonstrators targeted in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, as firefighters scoured the mound of rubble to ensure no one was trapped. There were no reports of injuries as of early evening. “Our main objective is to get to the bottom […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

After losing Houston mayor’s race, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to seek reelection to Congress

HOUSTON (AP) — Two days after losing her bid to be Houston’s next mayor, longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced on Monday she will seek a 16th term in Congress in 2024. Jackson Lee first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, including 3rd […]

4 hours ago

3 Chilean nationals accused of burglarizing high-end Michigan homes