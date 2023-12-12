Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada

Dec 12, 2023, 6:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.

The crew diverted the flight Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador, WJBK-TV first reported.

Passenger Tony Santoro of Troy in suburban Detroit told the television station that passengers were lodged in barracks during the 24-hour delay. “It honestly felt like a hotel,” he said. “It wasn’t too bad. We had soap, water, everything.”

Delta flight 135 was diverted to Goose Bay airport “out of an abundance of caution,” the airlines told The Associated Press in a statement Tuesday. “Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday.”

Delta worked with officials in Goose Bay to arrange for food, water and accommodations Sunday into Monday, the airlines said, adding that passengers will be compensated for the inconvenience.

“We were extremely scared,” passenger Holly Dubbs told WXYZ-TV. “We were wondering why we weren’t getting informed until the very last minute. We had no idea this was an emergency landing. We were landing at an airport that wasn’t an international airport. It was very small. There was nothing around us.”

Santoro was returning home after studying abroad for several months.

“We can’t believe it’s real,” his father, Gerry Santoro, told WJBK-TV. “He’s actually home after four days of travel. They left Friday night from campus on a bus and every single delay it got more fantastical. Then when we heard they were doing an emergency landing … we just said this is the icing on the cake.”

National News

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

Associated Press

DeSantis attorneys ask federal judge to dismiss Disney’s free speech lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis are asking a federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed by Disney after the Florida governor took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in retaliation for the company opposing a state law that banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Electi...

Associated Press

Ranked choice voting bill moves to hearing in front of Wisconsin Senate elections committee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan bill that would dramatically change how Wisconsin residents choose congressional candidates by asking them to rank their top choices instead of voting for one of two candidates is headed for its first public hearing. The state Senate’s election committee was set to take public comment on a proposal Tuesday […]

2 hours ago

Devotees pray in front of a figure of the Virgin of Guadalupe during a festival celebrating one of ...

Associated Press

In Florida farmland, Guadalupe feast celebrates, sustains 60-year-old mission to migrant workers

NARANJA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Monjaraz takes special pride in helping to organize the Guadalupe festival on the grounds of St. Ann Mission, where he first embraced the Catholic faith as a teen after moving from Mexico to work in the surrounding farmland decades ago. “Here there’s a way to welcome that it’s always like […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Choice Hotels launches hostile takeover bid for rival Wyndham after being repeatedly rebuffed

Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal with the rival hotel chain were rebuffed. Choice Hotels said Tuesday that its exchange offer to shareholders of Wyndham remains the same as its last bid, which was $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of […]

3 hours ago

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec. 11, 20...

Associated Press

Live updates | Israel plans to keep fighting as other countries call for a cease-fire in Gaza

Israel pressed ahead Tuesday with an offensive against Gaza’s Hamas rulers that it says could go on for weeks or months. Ahead of a non-binding vote at the United Nations later Tuesday, Israel and the United States faced global calls for a cease-fire in Gaza. More than 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, around […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza overnight and into Tuesday as they pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, even as global calls for a cease-fire left both Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated. The war ignited […]

7 hours ago

Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada