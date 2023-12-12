Close
Suspect in fatal grocery store shooting leaves behind debit card, leading to his arrest

Dec 12, 2023, 9:01 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GARY, Ind. (AP) — A debit card left behind at the scene of a fatal shooting helped police in Gary track down and arrest a man suspected of killing a fellow customer at a grocery store.

The violence Monday evening was caught on the store’s surveillance camera, in which the two men in their 40s get into a fight near the check-out counter.

One man is seen pulling out a gun and shooting the other, a 48-year-old Gary resident. The shooter then picks up his items, walks around the victim’s body and exits the store.

Witnesses told police the suspect forgot his debit card at the cash register. Officers were able to identify him as a 44-year-old from Gary, and he was arrested while walking not far from the grocery store, police said.

Gary, a rust-belt city on the shore of Lake Michigan southeast of Chicago, has struggled with crime in unemployment as its fortunes fell with the declining steel industry.

