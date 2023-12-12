Close
Winter sports return as Stevens Pass reopens for 2023-24 season

Dec 12, 2023, 12:05 PM

stevens pass reopens...

(Photo from Stevens Pass on X @StevensPass)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tuesday is officially the start of ski season at Stevens Pass and several other local ski areas in Western Washington.

After some delays, they’ve received enough snow to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, officially announcing the opening Sunday afternoon.

Three ski lifts are up and running for opening day, the Daisy, Brooks and Skyline chairlifts.

The resort said to ski with caution because of early season conditions and get there before 9 a.m. to guarantee a parking spot.

“Expect early season conditions and limited grooming, so please ski and ride with caution. We’ll open additional terrain as conditions allow,” Stevens Pass said in their opening announcement.

The pass will have dining options at the T-Bar, Cascadian Kitchen, Bull’s Tooth, Trailside Snack Shack, and the Foggy Goggle.

Current snowfall reports from Stevens Pass show that they have gotten 24 inches of snow in the past week but no fresh snow in the past two days. They are reporting a 34 inch base depth and 64 inches of snow total this winter.

“Dust off your gear and get ready for a season filled with unforgettable moments on the mountain. See you on Tuesday!” Stevens Pass said.

Other ski areas have also opened in the past couple of weeks, with Mission Ridge opening for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25, Crystal Mountain opening at the beginning of the month, Dec. 1, and The Summit at Snoqualmie and White Pass opening over the weekend, Dec. 9.

