Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas

Dec 13, 2023, 2:04 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Ham...

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Democratic views on how President Joe Biden is handling the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians have rebounded slightly, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of eight Americans still unaccounted for and presumed to be taken captive by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the White House said.

A senior administration official said family members of all eight would participate in the Biden meeting either in person or virtually. The president has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone. Biden was set to provide an update on American efforts to secure the release of those held by Hamas.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home,” Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”

Eight Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land incursion into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage. Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that was brokered with the assistance of Qatar and Egypt. One American woman was supposed to be released by Hamas under the terms of last month’s ceasefire but she remains unaccounted for — a development that contributed to the end of the temporary pause in the fighting.

The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other militant groups on Oct. 7.

Biden will be joined in the meeting by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, the official said.

National News

Associated Press

Ambush kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians. President Joe Biden’s administration […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29, 2023...

Associated Press

House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is pushing toward a vote Wednesday to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president. The vote comes as House Speaker […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the series "American Born Chinese" in the E...

Associated Press

US Asians and Pacific Islanders view democracy with concern, AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7 in 10 Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and only about 1 in 10 believe democracy is working “extremely” or “very” well, according to a new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Activists gather outside Atlanta City Hall, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, where they delivered doz...

Associated Press

Analysis: It’s uncertain if push to ‘Stop Cop City’ got enough valid signers for Atlanta referendum

ATLANTA (AP) — Opponents of an Atlanta police and fire training center exulted as they marched into City Hall in September with 16 boxes of petitions to force a referendum on the issue. “116,000 signatures — can you hear us now?” they asked, confident they had enough. But an analysis by four news organizations finds […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Kathy Berden watches during a training session for Women for Trump, An Evening to Empower, i...

Associated Press

Michigan prosecutors to outline case against false Trump electors in first hearing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors will outline their case Wednesday against 15 Michigan Republicans charged for acting as false electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, giving the fullest glimpse yet at the charges brought by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Former Michigan GOP co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and Kathy Berden, a Michigan committeewoman for the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Southern California school janitor who spent years in jail acquitted of child sexual abuse

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Southern California elementary school janitor who spent years in jail after being accused of sexually abusing students, his attorneys announced Tuesday. Pedro Martinez, of Hesperia, who’s been jailed since January 2019, was found not guilty on Monday on all 10 counts against him. An […]

8 hours ago

Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas