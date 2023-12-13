Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Mexico Supreme Court weighs whether to strike down local abortion restrictions

Dec 12, 2023, 9:12 PM

FILE - The New Mexico Supreme Court Building is seen, Jan. 9, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexic...

FILE - The New Mexico Supreme Court Building is seen, Jan. 9, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico Supreme Court is weighing whether to strike down local abortion restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the state attorney general, in a state where abortion laws are among the most liberal in the country. Oral arguments were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is weighing whether to strike down local abortion restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the attorney general for the state where abortion laws are among the most liberal in the country.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Wednesday in Santa Fe. At least four state supreme courts are grappling with abortion litigation this week in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to rescind the constitutional right to abortion.

In New Mexico’s Lea and Roosevelt counties and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis, where opposition to abortion runs deep, officials argue that local governments have the right to back federal abortion restrictions under a 19th century U.S. law that prohibits the shipping of abortion medication and supplies. They say the local abortion ordinances can’t be struck down until federal courts rule on the meaning of provision within the “anti-vice” law known as the Comstock Act.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez has argued that the recently enacted local laws violate state constitutional guarantees — including New Mexico’s equal rights amendment that prohibits discrimination based on sex or being pregnant.

Since the court case began, additional local ordinances have been adopted to restrict abortion near Albuquerque and along the state line with Texas.

New Mexico is among seven states that allow abortions up until birth, and it has become a major destination for people from other states with bans, especially Texas, who are seeking procedures.

A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.

In 2021, the New Mexico Legislature repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back guarantees last year.

Earlier this year, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting abortion access and enacted a shield law that protects abortion providers from investigations by other states.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court grilled lawyers about a pre-statehood ban in 1864 on nearly all abortions and whether it has been limited or made moot by other statutes enacted over the past 50 years.

Arizona’s high court is reviewing a lower-court decision that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing the procedure in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy because other, more recent laws have allowed them to provide abortions.

National News

FILE - Matt Wagner, of Knox, Maine, attends a rally after supporters of "No CMP Corridor" submitted...

Associated Press

Lawsuits target Maine referendum aimed at curbing foreign influence in local elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two utilities and two media organizations are suing over a referendum in Maine that closed a loophole in federal election law that allows foreign entities to spend on local and state ballot measures. The three lawsuits take aim at the proposal overwhelmingly approved by voters on Nov. 7 to address foreign […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden defies congressional subpoena to appear privately for deposition with GOP investigators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol that he will only testify in public. The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Frank Rocco Giustino, who skippe...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Appl...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the maker of the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White H...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers tell an appeals court that federal prosecutors are trying to rush his election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution, accusing federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year’s presidential election. “The prosecution has one goal in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A combine, bottom, unloads grain into a wagon, top, while harvesting soybeans, Oct. 10, 2023...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month, signaling that price pressures continue to ease

Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. […]

3 hours ago

New Mexico Supreme Court weighs whether to strike down local abortion restrictions