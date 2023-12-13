Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

HOLIDAY MAGIC

Ross: Donating to Treehouse a great way to spread Holiday Magic

Dec 13, 2023, 6:24 AM | Updated: 8:29 am

Holiday Magic...

Join KIRO Newsradio in supporting thousands of foster children in Washington state through Treehouse. (KIRO Newsradio/Treehouse)

(KIRO Newsradio/Treehouse)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

In the 35 years since KIRO Newsradio started raising money for Treehouse, families have changed a lot. But what hasn’t changed – is the necessity of having one.

My own childhood was about as stable as it gets. Two parents, four children; parents stayed married until Dad passed away in the house they bought in 1948. It began as a four-room cabin surrounded by cornfields in farm country north of New York City. By the time I left, it had eight rooms and was surrounded by subdivisions.

Support Treehouse through Holiday Magic

Dad worked in the advertising business, Mom stayed at home. We had a tennis court in the backyard, and our next door neighbor was a corporate CEO with a big family and a swimming pool that we could use any time.

So a rough neighborhood, it was not.

Our family did have its vices – Dad smoked cigarettes, and there was alcohol, mostly gin and tonics, but as for hard drugs and crime – that was miles away in big bad New York City.

And with so many families leaving the city, our school district was constantly building schools, so almost every school I attended was brand new. Our high school even had a cable TV studio for the morning homeroom show. And guess who ended up doing commentaries until he was told to stick to the script?

More from Dave Ross: Being an entertainer for a 5-year-old grandchild is a tough gig

And when school was out in the summer – the family jumped into a car and drove north on a brand new interstate highway to the Adirondacks where dad had bought a cottage on Lake Placid.

You get the picture? It’s not like we were the Rockefellers, but the only adversity I faced as a child was riding in a car without seat belts, and inhaling fumes from the leaded gas. Also, I was a terrible water skier.

But for me — that’s why Treehouse.

Any success I’ve had is because my family bought me a first-class ticket on a non-stop trip through childhood. And when I hear about so many kids who’ve basically had to hitchhike through life, there’s a little voice that tells me that’s not right.

So, that’s why we signed up for regular monthly donations. And I hope some of you will do the same. Especially if you grew up with a tennis court.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

Holiday Magic

Holiday Magic...

L.B. Gilbert

How your donations support Treehouse’s Holiday Magic program

It's Giving Tuesday and in that spirit, KIRO Newsradio's 34th Annual Holiday Magic campaign to support foster kids has arrived.

22 hours ago

(Photo from Bonneville International)...

Chris Sullivan

Foster kids get help with navigating the troubling times of high school

Navigating high school can be close to impossible for teens in foster care. But Treehouse's educational advocates are trying to turn the tide.

7 days ago

foster holiday magic...

Micki Gamez

Former foster kid works to connect other foster kids with job resources

Neveah Brewer grew up in the state of Washington foster care system. She said the system was tough because she bounced around in Seattle.

8 days ago

Holiday Magic 2023...

Heather Bosch

Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need

Treehouse and KIRO Newsradio have been committed to supporting thousands of kids in foster care in Washington state through Holiday Magic.

9 days ago

Ross: Donating to Treehouse a great way to spread Holiday Magic