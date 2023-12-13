Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Hunter Biden defies congressional subpoena to appear privately for deposition with GOP investigators

Dec 13, 2023, 6:58 AM | Updated: 7:30 am

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in ...

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at GOP investigators that have been digging into his business dealings, insisting he will only testify before a Congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol that he will only testify in public.

The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Republicans expect “full cooperation” with demands. It was scheduled for Wednesday.

“What are they afraid of? I’m here, I’m ready,” Hunter Biden, who lives in California, said outside the Capitol. He said he was offered a choice to come in for depositions or committee hearings. “Well, I’ve chosen,” he said. “I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Republicans pursue are pursuing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

They have have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

Separately, Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges in two states from a special counsel overseeing a long-running investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special Counsel David Weiss also filed new charges nine new tax counts last week alleging he schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.

National News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump. The justices will review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Appl...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the maker of the […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White H...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers tell an appeals court that federal prosecutors are trying to rush his election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution, accusing federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year’s presidential election. “The prosecution has one goal in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A combine, bottom, unloads grain into a wagon, top, while harvesting soybeans, Oct. 10, 2023...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month, signaling that price pressures continue to ease

Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bronx deli fire sends flames shooting into night sky, one person is treated for smoke inhalation

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a deli in New York City early Wednesday spread to several other stores and sent flames shooting into the sky. The fire started in a deli in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m., New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Youngkin: Virginia has ‘understanding’ with parent company about moving Washington’s NBA, NHL teams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams from the District of Columbia to what he called a new “visionary sports and entertainment venue” in northern Virginia. The proposal, which would need the […]

2 hours ago

Hunter Biden defies congressional subpoena to appear privately for deposition with GOP investigators