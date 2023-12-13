Suspect hospitalized after shootout with Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies

A suspect is now in custody after a stand-off with Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies in Tacoma.

At about 1 a.m., deputies were involved in a standoff with a suspect in the 4300 block of Vickery Avenue East when police pulled a suspect over for a possible DUI.

Authorities say the suspect refused to pull over, and Pierce County deputies chased him to a dead-end road.

The suspect initially refused to come out of his car, and that’s when deputies say the shootout happened.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital with serious injuries by 1:45 a.m.

Deputy Involved Shooting in Tacoma at 4300 Vickery Ave E. A deputy thought he was struck by gunfire but he has been cleared by medics and is uninjured. The suspect remains in his vehicle and refuses to cooperate. Pierce County SWAT is here along with multiple other agencies 1/1 pic.twitter.com/08HRKDUwlz — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 13, 2023



At one point, a deputy believed he had been shot but was cleared by medics and was uninjured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting, and they are still trying to determine who fired first.

Contributing: Sam Campbell