Suspect hospitalized after shootout with Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies

Dec 13, 2023, 9:34 AM

(Photo from Pierce Co. Sheriff)

BY L.B. GILBERT


A suspect is now in custody after a stand-off with Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies in Tacoma.

At about 1 a.m., deputies were involved in a standoff with a suspect in the 4300 block of Vickery Avenue East when police pulled a suspect over for a possible DUI.

Authorities say the suspect refused to pull over, and Pierce County deputies chased him to a dead-end road.

The suspect initially refused to come out of his car, and that’s when deputies say the shootout happened.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital with serious injuries by 1:45 a.m.


At one point, a deputy believed he had been shot but was cleared by medics and was uninjured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting, and they are still trying to determine who fired first.

Contributing: Sam Campbell

