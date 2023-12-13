Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police seize stolen car, guns at Bellevue Square Mall

Dec 13, 2023, 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

(Bellevue Police Department via KIRO 7 News)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A sharp-eyed security guard at Bellevue Square Mall noticed what appeared to be a handgun with an extended magazine wedged between the passenger seat and the console of a car in the parking garage Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“We were able to identify the two individuals who were in that vehicle as they exited Bellevue Square Mall. We detained them,” Bellevue Police Officer Seth Tyler told KIRO Newsradio. “One of those individuals, who we determined to be the driver of the car, had a weapon on him, which was also a pistol with an extended magazine. A 30-round magazine loaded. That gun had been reported stolen.”

The 26-year-old driver and the 19-year-old passenger were arrested and are expected to be charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bellevue Police said it is its relationship with local retailers that makes arrests like this possible.

“They know if they see something, they can call us immediately, and we will respond very quickly,” Tyler said.

Recovering a stolen car and two guns makes the city safer, police said. It could have been a lot worse.

“This could have been very dangerous I mean, who knows what their intentions were going into a mall with a gun of that magnitude,” Tyler said. “Bellevue is not the place to come and commit crimes because there is a high likelihood you’re going to be caught and arrested.”

