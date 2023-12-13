Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man allegedly involved in shootout that left him, 2 Philadelphia cops wounded now facing charges

Dec 13, 2023, 1:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who authorities say engaged in a shootout with Philadelphia police that left him and two officers wounded is now facing numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, also faces four counts each of aggravated assault and assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from the shootout. He remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, and prosecutors did not know if he has retained an attorney.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to reports of gunfire and saw a pickup truck that was occupied by a man believed to have been involved. The man initially stopped the truck after an officer activated his emergency lights, but he then drove off as the officer approached the vehicle on foot.

Officers soon spotted the truck again, and the pursuit ended when the driver rammed a police car. He then got out and started shooting at police, prosecutors said.

Four city officers — Christopher Rycek, Harry Glenn, Michael Mitchell and Kenneth Fazio— returned fire, striking Devaughn. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Glenn, 31, who has served on the force for six years, was shot in the ankle and had a graze wound to his head. Rycek, 32, a nine-year veteran of the force, had a graze wound to the bridge of his nose. Both officers were treated at hospitals and were later released.

Mitchell, 34, who is a 12-year veteran of the force, and Fazio, 40, an 18-year veteran, were not hurt, and no other injuries were reported in the chase or the shootout.

Glenn and Rycek were in the vehicle that was rammed, prosecutors said. It also was struck by several shots, and its rear passenger window was shattered by gunfire.

The four officers have been put on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy in such matters.

National News

Associated Press

Virginia county approves data center project after 27-hour public hearing

County supervisors in northern Virginia approved one of the world’s largest data center projects after a public hearing that ran through the night and lasted more than 24 hours. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3, with one abstention, in favor of the Digital Gateway project, which would bring as many as 37 […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

NCAA survey of 23,000 student-athletes shows mental health concerns have lessened post-pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA survey of student-athletes suggests they are experiencing fewer mental health concerns than they did at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some demographics have shown more improvement than others. More than 23,000 student-athletes participated in the NCAA Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study between September 2022 and June 2023. The […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Apple now requires court orders in U.S. to access push notification data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple is now requiring that U.S. law enforcement agencies obtain a court order for information on its customers’ push notifications, the alerts that iPhone apps send users that can reveal a lot about their online activity. Push notifications alert smartphone users to breaking news alerts, incoming messages, weather bulletins and other content. […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief deal with international creditors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Somalia on Wednesday secured a $4.5 billion debt relief deal from its international creditors, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said, which will allow the nation to develop economically and take on new projects. The deal comes as part of a debt forgiveness program —called the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative— […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended: Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin schools superintendent wants UW regents to delay vote on deal to limit diversity positions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state school superintendent on Wednesday called for Universities of Wisconsin regents to delay a second vote on a deal with Republican legislators that would limit campus diversity positions in exchange for employee raises and money for construction projects. The regents rejected the deal on a 9-8 vote on Saturday amid […]

2 hours ago

Man allegedly involved in shootout that left him, 2 Philadelphia cops wounded now facing charges