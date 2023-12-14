Close
Two children sent to hospital in ‘serious condition’ after Lakewood fire

Dec 13, 2023, 4:18 PM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Firefighters with West Pierce Fire and Rescue are fighting an apartment fire in Lakewood.

Firefighters say they found two children when they entered the apartment.

They were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

An adult was also found in the building.

Officials say the fire in the 14400 block of Washington Avenue Southwest is now under control.

 

