Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend

Dec 14, 2023, 5:46 AM

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec. 11, 2...

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in New York. On Thursday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring that shoppers still have power to keep buying.

Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2% according to the Commerce Department on Thursday. That is a little stronger than expected. Excluding car and gas sales, sales were up 0.6%.

At restaurants, business rose 1.6%., while sales at furniture stores rose 0.9%. Online sales rose 1%. Electronic and appliance sales, however, were down 1.1% Sales at department stores fell 2.5%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The urge to spend for Americans appears to have some running room, even after a blowout summer. Consumer spending jumped in the July-September quarter.

U.S. employment data last week showed that employers added 199,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate declined to 3.7%. Inflation has plummeted in little over a year from a troubling 9.1%, to 3.2%. While that’s still above the desired level, the economy by most counts is likely to avoid the recession many economists had feared, a potential side effect of U.S. attempts to cool inflation.

Yet people remain gloomy, according to the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment. The preliminary December figures issued Friday showed moods have improved as more people see inflation cooling.

National News

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1...

Associated Press

Naval officer jailed in Japan in deadly crash is transferred to US custody, his family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy officer jailed in Japan over a deadly car crash that killed two Japanese citizens has been transferred into U.S. custody and is being returned to the United States, his family said Thursday. Lt. Ridge Alknois had been serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the negligent driving deaths […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference after meetings with Chinese...

Associated Press

Janet Yellen says the Trump administration’s China policies left the US more vulnerable

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says former President Donald Trump ‘s policies toward China left America “more vulnerable and more isolated” in the global economy, a rare jab by her at the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Yellen, in prepared remarks to be delivered at a U.S.-China Business Council event Thursday night, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States. The ambush in Gaza […]

5 hours ago

FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., emerges from the c...

Associated Press

The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rep. James Comer, a multimillionaire farmer, boasts of being one of the largest landholders near his rural Kentucky hometown, and he has meticulously documented nearly all of his landholdings on congressional financial disclosure documents – roughly 1,600 acres in all. But there are six acres that he bought in 2015 and […]

9 hours ago

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice Preside...

Associated Press

Few US adults would be satisfied with a possible Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the presidential election no one is really jazzed about. Relatively few Americans are excited about a potential rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, although more Republicans would be satisfied to have Trump as their nominee than Democrats would be with Biden as their standard-bearer, according […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Los Angeles County men exonerated after spending decades in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit have been exonerated and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Wednesday. Giovanni Hernandez and Miguel Solorio had their convictions vacated earlier this year and on Wednesday a judge found them factually innocent, the District Attorney’s Office said […]

11 hours ago

Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend