NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of making death threats to Ramaswamy released, can’t have contact with any candidate

Dec 14, 2023, 11:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Thursday released from jail a New Hampshire man accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was arrested Saturday and charged with sending a threat using interstate commerce. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

A federal prosecutor argued to keep Anderson in detention pending his trial, saying “very violent, concerning language” was used. But both the prosecution and defense lawyers said Anderson acknowledged that he had no intent to follow through on his texts.

Anderson also has no criminal record.

The judge set forth several conditions for his release, including that he avoid contact with any presidential candidate and their political campaigns. Anderson, who is receiving mental health treatment, must also take all of his prescribed medications. Guns in his home, belonging to a roommate, must be removed.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidate. However, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the texts were directed at his campaign.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message from the candidate’s campaign notifying him of a breakfast event in Portsmouth on Monday. The campaign staff received two text messages in response, according to an FBI agent affidavit. One threatened to shoot the candidate in the head, the other threatened to kill everyone at the event and desecrate their corpses.

