Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Virginia court revives lawsuit by teacher fired for refusing to use transgender student’s pronouns

Dec 14, 2023, 1:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Virginia high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns was reinstated Thursday by the state Supreme Court.

Peter Vlaming, a former French teacher at West Point High School, sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School after he was fired in 2018. A judge dismissed the lawsuit before any evidence was heard in the case. But the Supreme Court overturned that ruling and said the lawsuit can proceed to trial.

Vlaming claimed in his lawsuit that he tried to accommodate a transgender student in his class by using his masculine name and avoiding the use of pronouns, but the student, his parents and the school told him he was required to use the student’s male pronouns.

Vlaming said he could not use the student’s pronouns because of his “sincerely held religious and philosophical” beliefs “that each person’s sex is biologically fixed and cannot be changed.” Vlaming also said he would be lying if he used the student’s pronouns.

His lawsuit, brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, alleged that the school violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. The school board argued that Vlaming violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy.

All seven justices of the state Supreme Court agreed that two of Vlaming’s claims should move forward to trial: his claim that his right to freely exercise his religion was violated under the Virginia constitution and his breach of contract claim against the school board.

“Absent a truly compelling reason for doing so, no government committed to these principles can lawfully coerce its citizens into pledging verbal allegiance to ideological views that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs,” Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote in the majority opinion, joined by three other justices.

But the court was split on some aspects of the lawsuit. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Thomas Mann, joined by two other justices, wrote that the majority’s opinion on Vlaming’s free-exercise-of-religion claim was overly broad and “establishes a sweeping super scrutiny standard with the potential to shield any person’s objection to practically any policy or law by claiming a religious justification for their failure to follow either.”

Vlaming’s attorney, Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Christopher Schandevel, said Vlaming was well-liked by his students and “did his best to accommodate their needs and requests.”

“But he couldn’t in good conscience speak messages that he doesn’t believe to be true, and no school board or government official can punish someone for that reason,” Schandevel said.

During arguments before the state Supreme Court in November 2002, Alan Schoenfeld, an attorney who represents the school board and school administrators, said Vlaming’s speech was part of his official teaching duties and his refusal to use the student’s pronouns clearly violated the anti-discrimination policy.

”A public school employee is not at liberty to declare that he will not comply with a neutrally applicable policy that is part of his duties as a classroom teacher,” he said.

Schoenfeld did not immediately respond to a telephone message Thursday. School board Chair Elliot Jenkins and Vice-Chair Laura Shreaves did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the ruling.

Alliance Defending Freedom has brought at least six similar lawsuits — three in Virginia, and one each in Ohio, Kansas and Indiana.

National News

Associated Press

Victims allege sex abuse in Maryland youth detention facilities under new law allowing them to sue

BALTIMORE (AP) — In the months since Maryland eliminated the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims, more than 100 victims have filed a slew of lawsuits alleging horrific treatment inside the state’s youth detention facilities. State lawmakers passed the Child Victims Act with the Catholic Church clergy abuse scandal in mind after a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 10-year-old Black child who urinated in a parking lot must serve three months’ probation and write a two-page book report on the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, a Mississippi judge has ordered. Tate County Youth Court Judge Rusty Harlow handed down the sentence Tuesday after the child’s lawyer reached an […]

2 hours ago

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a ...

Associated Press

2023: The year we weren’t sure what to do about AI

Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 — it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people’s science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to put on hold a new Illinois law that would ban high-power semiautomatic weapons like the one used in the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in a Chicago suburb. The justices did not comment in refusing an emergency appeal from a gun […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drag-racing wreck that killed a young boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a drag-racing crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. A jury in November found 48-year-old Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines guilty of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence, reckless driving and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Military: Marine from Michigan killed in rollover of amphibious combat vehicle at California base

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine Corps officials on Thursday identified the Marine killed in a training exercise at a California base after the amphibious combat vehicle he was in rolled over earlier this week, sending 14 others to area hospitals. All but one remains hospitalized and was listed in good condition, officials said Thursday. They […]

2 hours ago

Virginia court revives lawsuit by teacher fired for refusing to use transgender student’s pronouns