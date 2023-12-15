Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030

Dec 14, 2023, 5:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.

The California Public Utilities Commission agreed to extend the shutdown date for the state’s last functioning nuclear power facility through 2030 instead of closing it in 2025 as previously agreed.

Separately, the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission will consider whether to extend the plant’s operating licenses.

The twin reactors, located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, began operating in the mid-1980s. They supply up to 9% of the state’s electricity on any given day.

The Public Utilities Commission’s decision marks the latest development in a long fight over the operation and safety of the plant, which sits on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean.

In August, a state judge rejected a lawsuit filed by Friends of the Earth that sought to block Pacific Gas & Electric, which operates the plant, from seeking to extend its operating life.

And in October, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission rejected a request from environmental groups to immediately shut down one of two reactors.

PG&E agreed in 2016 to shutter the plant by 2025, but at the direction of the state changed course and now intends to seek a longer operating run for the plant, which doesn’t produce greenhouse gases that can contribute to climate change.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who once was a leading voice to close the plant, said last year that Diablo Canyon’s power is needed beyond 2025 to ward off possible blackouts as California transitions to solar and other renewable energy sources.

Activists condemned the extension and noted that the projected costs of continuing to run the aging plant are expected to top $6 billion.

“This ill-conceived decision will further escalate financial strain on California ratepayers and extend the threat of a catastrophe at Diablo Canyon,” said Ken Cook, president of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.

“With California’s annual renewable energy additions exceeding Diablo Canyon’s output, there is zero reason to keep it running,” he added in a statement.

National News

Jennifer Adkins and her husband, John, from Caldwell, Idaho talk to the media outside the Ada Count...

Associated Press

Hypothetical situations or real-life medical tragedies? A judge weighs an Idaho abortion ban lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney for Idaho asked a judge on Thursday to throw out a lawsuit seeking clarity about the medical exemptions to the state’s broad abortion bans, saying it was based on hypothetical situations rather than current facts. But an attorney for the four women and several physicians who sued says their […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oregon’s top court hears arguments in suit filed by GOP senators seeking reelection after boycott

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Republican state senators who boycotted the Legislature for a record six weeks earlier this year and want to run for reelection despite a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at limiting walkouts. The GOP senators, including Senate Minority Leader Tim […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas courts’ computer systems are starting to come back online, 2 months after cyberattack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The court system in Kansas has started bringing its computer system for managing cases back online, two months after a foreign cyberattack forced officials to shut it down along with public access to documents and other systems, the judicial branch announced Thursday. The case management systems for district courts in 28 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A new judge is appointed in the case of a Memphis judge indicted on coercion, harassment charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday appointed a new judge to preside over the case of another judge who has been indicted on charges of coercion of a witness and harassment in Memphis. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was indicted Tuesday and booked Wednesday on the charges, which follow […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Home of Tampa Bay Rays eyes name change, but team says it would threaten stadium deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — They began as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998, then shortened their name in 2007 to simply Tampa Bay Rays. Now, as plans for a new ballpark take shape, there’s talk about changing the name again to reflect the team’s actual location: the St. Petersburg Rays. The St. Petersburg […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia court revives lawsuit by teacher fired for refusing to use transgender student’s pronouns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Virginia high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns was reinstated Thursday by the state Supreme Court. Peter Vlaming, a former French teacher at West Point High School, sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School […]

4 hours ago

California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations through 2030