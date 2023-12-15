Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Liberian-flagged cargo ship hit by projectile from rebel-controlled Yemen, set ablaze, official says

Dec 14, 2023, 11:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Liberian-flagged cargo ship caught fire in the Red Sea on Friday after being hit by a projectile launched from rebel-controlled Yemen, a U.S. defense official said.

The attack on the Al Jasrah further escalates a campaign by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days just missing shipping in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the assault.

The Al Jasrah is operated by German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd, which declined to immediately comment about the attack. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the crew on board the vessel had been hurt in the attack, which may have come from either a drone or a missile.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: World markets churn higher after the Dow logs another close

BANGKOK (AP) — World markets powered higher on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to another record close on excitement that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates several times next year. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.6% to 16,849.10 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.4% at 7,604.01. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged […]

3 hours ago

Palestinian militants, some with guns raised in the air, celebrate by an Israeli tank at the border...

Associated Press

A year of war: 2023 sees worst-ever Israel-Hamas combat as Russian attacks on Ukraine grind on

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A boy, his face coated in fresh blood, screams as rescuers try to pull him out of the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. A bruised, elderly Israeli hostage is taken away by Hamas in a golf cart as a man clutching a machine […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool ...

Associated Press

Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until Russia’s goals, still unchanged, are achieved

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday there would be no peace in Ukraine until the Kremlin realizes its goals, which remain unchanged after nearly two years of fighting that has sent tensions soaring between Moscow and the West.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: After Dow hits unprecedented heights, Wall Street points still higher

Wall Street pointed toward gains early Thursday following a powerful rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate cuts are likely next year. Futures for the S&P 500 rose more than 0.3% before the bell as did futures for the Dow. Lower rates […]

1 day ago

Members of the pro-Ukrainian Russian ethnic Siberian Battalion rest at a military training close to...

Associated Press

Dismayed by Moscow’s war, Russian volunteers are joining Ukrainian ranks to fight Putin’s troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ignited into war, back in Moscow, a young Russian who now goes by the name of Karabas was plunged into despair. Shocked by images of what was happening to Ukrainians in Russian-occupied areas, he decided to act — against Russia, his home and country. Karabas said […]

1 day ago

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali, right, walks with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralp...

Associated Press

Guyana says it won’t bow to Venezuela in dispute over territory rich in oil and minerals

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Guyana refuses to bow to Venezuela in their dispute over an oil- and mineral-rich territory claimed by both nations, the small South American country said Thursday as its president met Venezuela’s leader in the latest chapter of the bitter rivalry. Guyana’s control over Essequibo, a vast border region located along […]

1 day ago

Liberian-flagged cargo ship hit by projectile from rebel-controlled Yemen, set ablaze, official says