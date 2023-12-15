Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lights flicker across NYC as brief power outage affects subways, elevators

Dec 15, 2023, 7:11 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Lights flickered, subway service was disrupted and firefighters had to rescue people trapped in elevators after a small explosion at an electrical facility caused a momentary power outage in New York City.

The brief outage just before midnight Thursday affected most of the city, officials said.

“Essentially people saw a flicker in their lights for about a second a little bit before midnight and then voltage recovered or kind of went back to normal,” Matthew Ketschke, the president of the power utility Con Edison.

Ketschke told reporters early Friday that a piece of equipment at a Brooklyn substation short-circuited. He said a protective system akin to a circuit breaker isolated the failed equipment, leading to a brief voltage dip.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows smoke from the power plant blast floating above the Manhattan Bridge.

The outage halted subway service between Grand Central Terminal and Wall Street, New York City Transit officials said in a statement on X.

Long Island Rail Road officials said in a separate statement that all of Grand Central’s elevators and escalators went out of service as well.

A Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters rescued several people who became trapped in elevators as a result of the outage. The spokesperson did not have an exact number.

A security employee was trapped for about an hour at a Wegman’s grocery store in Brooklyn, a store spokesperson said.

Zachary Iscol, the city’s commissioner of emergency management, said elevators went out at nine city Housing Authority buildings.

Though inconvenient for scattered transit and elevator passengers, the episode rates as barely a flicker in the history of New York City outages.

Widespread vandalism followed a July 13, 1977, blackout that was confined to the city and its immediate surrounding area.

Twenty-six years later, New Yorkers were among the 50 million people across the Northeast who lost power on Aug. 14, 2003.

Much of the city was dark for days when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012.

National News

A private security officer sits in a vehicle, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in front of the house in Mosco...

Associated Press

Kohberger defense team given access to crime scene before demolition

The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month.

12 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless pers...

Associated Press

US homelessness up 12% as rents soar, pandemic aid lapses

The United States experienced a dramatic 12% increase in homelessness as soaring rents and a decline in coronavirus pandemic assistance combined to put housing out of reach for more Americans, federal officials said Friday.

26 minutes ago

FILE - Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University following a s...

Associated Press

Michigan State reaches settlements with families of students slain in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have approved settlements with the families of three students slain during a mass shooting earlier this year on the school’s campus. Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve separate claims with the families of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. The school did not release the […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court refuses to reconsider ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Friday to reconsider its ruling giving the Louisiana Legislature until Jan. 15 to enact a new congressional map after a lower court found that the current political boundaries dilute the power of the state’s Black voters. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

UNC-Chapel Hill names former state budget director as interim chancellor

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill named a former state budget director who served under former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory as its interim chancellor Friday. Lee Roberts will temporarily take over for Kevin Guskiewicz, who was announced last week as the next president of Michigan State University. Roberts, a finance executive, is a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony

In a rare public appearance, former first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of “guarding our freedom” and the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship as she spoke Friday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump is the only first lady who is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. She recounted […]

2 hours ago

Lights flicker across NYC as brief power outage affects subways, elevators