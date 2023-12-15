Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony

Dec 15, 2023, 9:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


In a rare public appearance, former first lady Melania Trump stressed the importance of “guarding our freedom” and the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship as she spoke Friday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.

Born in Slovenia, Melania Trump is the only first lady who is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. She recounted her path to that citizenship, beginning with a worker visa upon arriving in New York City during her career as a model.

“How fortunate to be with the naturalizing individuals and their families as they recite the Oath of Allegiance and become Americans before our great nation’s founding documents,” she said.

The location of the ceremony was notable. The national repository for presidential documents has featured as part of one of the criminal cases pending against her husband, former President Donald Trump, as he seeks a second term in the White House.

The National Archives sent a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from Trump’s Florida home in January 2022 contained dozens of documents with classified markings, part of an investigation that has resulted in 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, including retaining classified information and obstructing justice.

Trump’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024, despite efforts by his team to postpone it until after next November’s presidential election.

Friday’s ceremony marked a rare appearance for the former first lady, who has said she supports her husband’s campaign but has not yet been on the campaign trail as he seeks the 2024 GOP nomination.

She said Friday that becoming a U.S. citizen comes with a great deal of responsibility.

“It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom,” she said. “It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes even tremendous strength.”

In his latest campaign for the White House, Trump has promised a return to hard-line immigration policies if he wins the 2024 election.

Among his proposals, Trump wants to revive and expand his controversial travel ban, which initially targeted seven Muslim-majority countries, begin new “ideological screening” for all immigrants and end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship by signing an executive order his first day in office. That would only permit children with at least one U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident parent to be eligible for a passport, Social Security number and other benefits.

Friday’s ceremony featured 25 people from 25 nations being sworn in as new U.S. citizens, surrounded by founding documents including the Constitution.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

National News

In February 2021, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff tranquilized and placed a GPS collar on male gr...

Associated Press

Judge denies cattle industry’s request to temporarily halt wolf reintroduction in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has allowed the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado to move forward after representatives of the state’s cattle industry asked for a temporary stay in the predators’ release in a lawsuit. While the lawsuit will continue, the judge’s ruling allows Colorado to proceed with its plan to find, capture […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bryan Kohberger’s defense team given access to home where students were killed before demolition

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lights flicker across NYC as brief power outage affects subways, elevators

NEW YORK (AP) — Lights flickered, a subway line was disrupted and some elevators and escalators briefly stopped running when a small explosion at an electrical facility caused a momentary power outage in New York City. The brief outage just before midnight Thursday affected most of the city, officials said. “Essentially people saw a flicker […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer fatally shoots 19-year-old in Mesquite, Texas, suspect in a vehicle theft

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle. The officer saw the stolen vehicle being followed by a second vehicle, then both stopped at a convenience store early Thursday in the east Dallas suburb, the Mesquite Police Department […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Plane crashes and catches fire on North Carolina highway with 2 people escaping serious injuries

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed on a western North Carolina highway and caught fire Thursday night, but the two people on board escaped life-threatening injuries, authorities said. A single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport around 8:15 p.m. with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental ...

Associated Press

Liberals seek ouster from Wisconsin judicial ethics panel of Trump lawyer who advised fake electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Liberals are calling for former President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin lawyer to step down from a state judicial ethics panel, saying he is unsuitable due to his role advising the fake Republican electors who admitted to taking part in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. Jim Troupis, a former judge, was […]

11 hours ago

In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony