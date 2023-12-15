Close
SR 18 closed at I-90 for emergency repairs caused by rain, flooding

Dec 15, 2023, 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

SR 18 road repair...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that State Route 18 would be closed in both directions for emergency asphalt repairs from Interstate 90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road.

The road was heavily damaged last week during the large amount of rain and flooding in the area.

More news: Tunnel off-ramp to tame one of worst chokepoints on Eastside

“This closure is happening due to recent wet weather and aging asphalt,” WSDOT posted on X. “Please plan your travels accordingly.”

Long backups are expected on the 7-mile stretch of road, and WSDOT officials are asking drivers to be patient and find an alternate route if they can.

“We know this is going to be a major challenge, especially for freight traffic, but getting this extensive work done in one day will save money, time and headaches in the future,” WSDOt said on Facebook. “Please use alternate routes and expect lengthy travel times in doing so, and we appreciate your patience as we get all this done.”

The closure began Friday morning at 4 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.

