NATIONAL NEWS

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect

Dec 14, 2023, 9:01 PM

FILE - Deja Taylor arrives to the United States Courthouse, Sept. 21, 2023, in Newport News, Va., w...

FILE - Deja Taylor arrives to the United States Courthouse, Sept. 21, 2023, in Newport News, Va., with her lawyer James Ellenson. Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia, is scheduled to be sentenced for felony child neglect in the city of Newport News, Friday, Dec. 15. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for felony child neglect, nearly a year after her son used her gun to critically wound the educator.

Friday’s sentencing was the second time Deja Taylor was held to account for the classroom shooting, which stunned the nation and shook the military shipbuilding city of Newport News.

Taylor was sentenced in November to 21 months in federal prison for using marijuana while owning a gun, which is illegal under U.S. law. The combination of her state and federal sentences amounts to a total punishment of nearly four years behind bars.

Taylor’s son told authorities he got his mother’s 9mm handgun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the firearm was in his mom’s purse. He concealed the weapon in his backpack and then his pocket before shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in front of her first-grade class.

