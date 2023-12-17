Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar

Dec 17, 2023, 9:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are trying to determine who injured three bystanders as officers shot and killed a man who pointed a firearm at them at a bar in an Austin entertainment district.

Police said three officers fired at the suspect, who was shot multiple times late Saturday night. Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said they were still trying to determine who shot the bystanders. She said there were indications that the suspect also fired his gun.

Henderson said an employee at the bar along Sixth Street had alerted police to a man with a firearm in the bar. Henderson said that when police approached him, he pulled out the firearm and pointed it at officers and bar patrons.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Henderson said that one of the bystanders had critical injuries while the other two had injuries that were not life threatening.

Per department protocol, the three officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty. Henderson said that video from their body cameras will be released within 10 business days.

National News

Associated Press

Prolific Chicago sculptor whose public works explored civil rights, Richard Hunt dies at 88

CHICAGO (AP) — Richard Hunt, a prolific Chicago artist who was the first Black sculptor to receive a solo retrospective at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art and whose public works drew praise from presidents, has died at age 88. Hunt “passed away peacefully” Saturday at his home, according to a statement posted on […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon late Saturday afternoon and killed all three people on board, police said. Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m., the Independence Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. […]

9 hours ago

Elijah Hill plays with his bubbles, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Westfield, Ind. Families reliant on...

Associated Press

Families say autism therapy helped their kids. Indiana’s Medicaid cuts could put it out of reach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaunna Thompson was running out of childcare options. Her daughter Abbie was expelled from daycare in 2022 because of “all over the place” behavior. Thompson found an in-home provider for the toddler, but was told Abbie was “too much” to watch every day of the week. The experiences motivated Thompson to seek […]

12 hours ago

FILE - With all the voting booths filled with people, Ronald Moffit sits down to complete his ballo...

Associated Press

Can a state count all its votes by hand? A North Dakota proposal aims to be the first to try

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — All election ballots would be counted by hand under a proposal that could go to North Dakota voters, potentially achieving a goal of activists across the country who distrust modern vote counting but dismaying election officials who say the change would needlessly delay vote tallies and lead to more errors. Backers […]

12 hours ago

Store clerks and shoppers wear masks at Brooklyn's Park Slope Co-Op grocery store, Thursday, Dec. 7...

Associated Press

As 2023 holidays dawn, face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape

NEW YORK (AP) — The scene: A crowded shopping center in the weeks before Christmas. Or a warehouse store. Or maybe a packed airport terminal or a commuter train station or another place where large groups gather. There are people — lots of people. But look around, and it’s clear one thing is largely absent […]

12 hours ago

3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar