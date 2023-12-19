Listen to 97.3 KIRO Newsradio: Seahawks vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football
Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Patty Rubstello, Head of Washington State Ferries, to step down in 2024

Dec 18, 2023, 4:57 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm

rubstello ferries wsf...

Spokane Ferry pulling into dock at the Edmonds side of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry run. (Photo: Jonathan Assink/Flickr)

(Photo: Jonathan Assink/Flickr)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After spending more than three decades with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Patty Rubstello is stepping down as the head of Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Rubstello will officially leave her position in early 2024 after three years on the job.

More on ferries in WA: Washington State Ferries delayed by outage to electronic fares

According to The Seattle Times, Rubstello sent a message to staff last week stating she’s leaving to “explore a new chapter in her life.” Rubstello’s father recently died, and she also learned she will soon become a grandmother.

“Together, we are making great progress in strengthening our workforce, building our fleet and upgrading our infrastructure to ensure system stability for years to come,” Rubstello wrote in the note to staff, according to The Seattle Times. “This momentum must continue, and I will do everything I can to make sure your next leader has a good understanding of our situation before stepping down.”

Her decision to stay until early 2024 is to help the department find her replacement. The salary for Rubstello’s position is $205,000 annually.

Rubstello previously created and led the Office of Urban Mobility & Access within WSDOT before heading WSF. She brought tolling, regional transit coordination and the management of mobility divisions together to enhance operational and planning coordination in the Puget Sound region.

While under Rubstello’s management, WSF received a $1.3 billion boost from the Legislature for new and revitalized ferries, according to The Seattle Times.

Ferries in Washington have faced a tumultuous period as of late, with 38% of the vessels in the fleet reportedly out of service, according to WSF last month, all for various reasons. Despite a department goal of 95%, only 75% of crossings were on time last quarter, according to The Seattle Times. And with a depleted fleet, four ferry routes have been shut down.

More on WA ferries: Fares go up for Washington State Ferries for October

In recent months, staffing has improved slightly within the department. Last year, WSF hired 202 fleet personnel, but lost 141 employees due to retirements and work separations. In response to the slow-paced staffing growth, WSF created programs to speed up the process of becoming a licensed crew member. The mandatory process requires 360 days of shadow training as of this reporting.

Rubstello did not say what her next job would be.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Ellis family attorney James Bible, third from left, speaks after Manny Ellis' sister Monet C...

L.B. Gilbert

Ellis trial calls for alternate juror, likely to delay verdict

The judge in the trial of three Tacoma cops who are accused of killing Manny Ellis is ordering jurors to start deliberations from scratch.

48 minutes ago

murder gold lured...

James Lynch

Auburn man charged in 4 murders, allegedly lured victims with promises of buried gold

Richard Bradley Jr. was arrested, jailed, and denied bail in 2021 for the death of Brandi Blake, 44.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Woodinville’s Molbak’s to shut down after recent exclusion from Gardens District project

Molbak’s Garden + Home announced Monday its intention to close down operations after eleventh-hour negotiations with their developer/landlord to stay in their long-term home failed, according to a media release from the company.

5 hours ago

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo ...

L.B. Gilbert

WA woman found dead in Nevada desert, pro basketball player arrested

A woman's remains were found in a Las Vegas suburb at the beginning of the month, and now a minor league NBA player and his girlfriend have been arrested in relation to her death.

7 hours ago

Friends that attended the funeral of 26-year-old Alon Shamriz mourn over the grave of a victim of t...

Associated Press

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel’s government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fueled global concerns about the conduct of the 10-week-old war in Gaza.

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Pair of orphaned black bear cubs named Timber and Thorn find new home at Portland Zoo

A pair of orphaned black bear cubs that were rescued in Alaska have found a new home at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

9 hours ago

Patty Rubstello, Head of Washington State Ferries, to step down in 2024