After spending more than three decades with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Patty Rubstello is stepping down as the head of Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Rubstello will officially leave her position in early 2024 after three years on the job.

According to The Seattle Times, Rubstello sent a message to staff last week stating she’s leaving to “explore a new chapter in her life.” Rubstello’s father recently died, and she also learned she will soon become a grandmother.

“Together, we are making great progress in strengthening our workforce, building our fleet and upgrading our infrastructure to ensure system stability for years to come,” Rubstello wrote in the note to staff, according to The Seattle Times. “This momentum must continue, and I will do everything I can to make sure your next leader has a good understanding of our situation before stepping down.”

Her decision to stay until early 2024 is to help the department find her replacement. The salary for Rubstello’s position is $205,000 annually.

Rubstello previously created and led the Office of Urban Mobility & Access within WSDOT before heading WSF. She brought tolling, regional transit coordination and the management of mobility divisions together to enhance operational and planning coordination in the Puget Sound region.

While under Rubstello’s management, WSF received a $1.3 billion boost from the Legislature for new and revitalized ferries, according to The Seattle Times.

Ferries in Washington have faced a tumultuous period as of late, with 38% of the vessels in the fleet reportedly out of service, according to WSF last month, all for various reasons. Despite a department goal of 95%, only 75% of crossings were on time last quarter, according to The Seattle Times. And with a depleted fleet, four ferry routes have been shut down.

In recent months, staffing has improved slightly within the department. Last year, WSF hired 202 fleet personnel, but lost 141 employees due to retirements and work separations. In response to the slow-paced staffing growth, WSF created programs to speed up the process of becoming a licensed crew member. The mandatory process requires 360 days of shadow training as of this reporting.

Rubstello did not say what her next job would be.