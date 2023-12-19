Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

Dec 18, 2023, 4:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — James McCaffrey, who voiced “Max Payne” in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including “Rescue Me,” has died, according to his agent. He was 65.

McCaffrey’s talent agent David Elliot confirmed Monday that the New York native passed away Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

His wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at home in Larchmont, a New York suburb of Manhattan, following a battle with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Fellow New York actor and “Entourage” star Kevin Dillon was among those who took to social media to honor McCaffrey.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Suits.”

On the FX drama “Rescue Me,” he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on Sept. 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, the former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is killed, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

Besides his wife, McCaffrey is survived by his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.

National News

Associated Press

Leaders seek to expand crime-fighting net of cameras and sensors beyond New Mexico’s largest city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city is blanketed with 10,000 cameras, license plate readers along some of the busiest roadways and special listening devices that hone in on the sound of gunfire — all part of a technological net of sorts that Albuquerque authorities say has been an integral part of addressing high […]

17 minutes ago

A gray wolf is seen in a trail camera image on the Sherman Creek Ranch, March 26, 2023, near Walden...

Associated Press

Colorado releases first 5 wolves in reintroduction plan approved by voters to chagrin of ranchers

GRAND COUNTY, Colorado (AP) — Wildlife officials released five gray wolves into a remote forest in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains on Monday to kick off a voter-approved reintroduction program that was embraced in the state’s mostly Democratic urban corridor but staunchly opposed in conservative rural areas where ranchers worry about attacks on livestock. The wolves were […]

43 minutes ago

This photo provided by the Portland Rescue Mission shows James Free posing for a photo with a pair ...

Associated Press

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Watching a countdown of the auction’s final minutes on Monday, Erin Holcomb couldn’t believe it: the sale price kept jumping for the rare, gold Nike Air Jordan 3s that were anonymously dropped in the donation chute of the Oregon shelter where she works in Portland. “In the last five minutes it […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother gets life sentence for fatal shooting of 6-year-old son at Ohio hotel

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — A mother who shot and killed her 6-year-old son in an Ohio hotel after taking him there for a special day of fun was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Daneicha Bringht, 31, of Parma, had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges as part of a plea deal with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border and give local judges authority to order them to leave the country, testing the limits of how far a state can go to enforce immigration laws. Opponents have called the measure the most dramatic attempt by […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida deputy’s legal team says he didn’t have an obligation to stop Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy is claiming he had no legal duty to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly six years ago, his attorney argued Monday. The legal team representing Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson asked a […]

5 hours ago

‘Max Payne’ and ‘Rescue Me’ actor James McCaffrey dies at 65