Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Woman’s body found in Tacoma park, police still investigating

Dec 19, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:55 am

tacoma park body...

A police vehicle's lights (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Tacoma park Monday.

Tacoma Police posted about the incident on X Dec. 18, around 11 a.m., saying that a body was found unresponsive earlier that morning.

More crime news: Five suspects use AR-15 to rob Seattle U students, escaped pursuing police

Someone had reported the woman’s body earlier on South Madison Street and called 911 when they realized she wasn’t breathing. Tacoma Fire Department went to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

Police have not released a cause of death for the woman but have confirmed that it appears to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime Blotter

seattle u robbery...

Frank Sumrall

Five suspects use AR-15 to rob Seattle U students, escaped pursuing police

Seattle Police (SPD) are looking for five suspects -- three women and two men -- who allegedly robbed a group of Seattle University students.

7 days ago

shootings WA...

Associated Press

Texas prosecutors drop murder charges against 2 of 3 people in fatal stabbing of Seattle woman

Texas prosecutors have dropped murder charges against two people in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Seattle woman as a trial continues with the third defendant.

8 days ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kitsap County murder suspect arrested after pursuit and crash with Amazon van

A murder suspect wanted in Kitsap County was arrested Saturday after a pursuit and crash, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

8 days ago

violent crime spree west seattle...

Sam Campbell

Sodo shooting leaves two men in ‘serious condition’

Seattle police are investigating after a shooting in Sodo left two men in “serious condition,” the department said.

8 days ago

Image: Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicles can be seen in Buckley in 2023....

Steve Coogan

Man suspected of murdering his child’s mother arrested in Buckley after standoff

Pierce County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered the mother of his son some time on Saturday.

8 days ago

seattle police...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Police recover video of car purposely hitting pedestrians

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North.

8 days ago

Woman’s body found in Tacoma park, police still investigating