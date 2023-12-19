Woman’s body found in Tacoma park, police still investigating

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Tacoma park Monday.

Tacoma Police posted about the incident on X Dec. 18, around 11 a.m., saying that a body was found unresponsive earlier that morning.

Someone had reported the woman’s body earlier on South Madison Street and called 911 when they realized she wasn’t breathing. Tacoma Fire Department went to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

Police have not released a cause of death for the woman but have confirmed that it appears to be a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.