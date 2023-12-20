Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

No fire plans, keys left out and no clean laundry. Troubled South Carolina jail fails inspection

Dec 20, 2023, 7:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina jail that is being investigated by federal officials has failed a state inspection after it was found to have unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ review of the Richland County jail found, among other things, a lack of written plans to evacuate inmates during a fire, keys for cells and exits that had been left in an unlocked desk drawer in a juvenile wing, prisoners who were tasked with conducting head counts and prisoners only being given clean clothes once a week.

Several of the problems involved units holding women. One had urinals, and a male inmate was able to drop into the female unit through the ceiling. The women weren’t regularly given toothbrushes, soap, tampons and pads.

A cell used for women who are a danger to themselves doesn’t have cameras or other ways to constantly monitor the prisoner. Women awaiting trial and others who have already been convicted of crimes were being housed together against the rules, state prison officials found in their report last month.

The jail likely doesn’t have enough guards to properly monitor inmates or has a list of what space is available to house prisoners. Furthermore, ceiling and shower tiles are missing and some bathrooms didn’t have lights, inspectors found.

Under South Carolina law, the jail has 90 days after it gets the report to detail how it will fix the problems and work on solutions. The state can close the jail, but finding places for its more than 700 inmates would be difficult.

Several previous inspections have also found problems at the Richland County jail and the November report acknowledged some efforts to fix them.

The county issued a statement saying the inspection report was released to the media before the county received it.

“Once the report is received, Richland County Administration and County Council will dedicate ample time to its thorough review. The County remains committed to collaborating with SCDC to enhance conditions at the detention center, prioritizing the safety and security of detainees and staff,” the county wrote.

In November, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was investigating the jail for a long list of issues including an inmate who was beaten to death by five attackers locked in cells with unsecured doors.

There have been at least six deaths at the jail since February 2022, federal officials found. The jail has also recently seen two escapes, one riot, 16 confirmed reports of stabbings or assaults and two alleged rapes, they said.

The U.S. Justice Department also is investigating the Charleston County jail, where a mentally ill Black man was stunned 10 times by two jail employees who kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

National News

Associated Press

Hospital that initially treated Irvo Otieno failed to meet care standards, investigation finds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The hospital that initially treated a man who later died while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric hospital failed to meet care standards while he was in a mental health crisis, a state investigation found. The state Department of Health led the investigation of Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where Irvo Otieno was […]

8 minutes ago

blue origin bezos nasa...

Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Blue Origin launches experiments in first flight since 2022 crash

Jeff Bezos’ space company successfully launched a rocket carrying experiments on Tuesday, its first flight since engine trouble caused a crash more than a year ago.

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge threatens to dismiss lawsuit from Arkansas attorney general in prisons dispute

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Tuesday threatened to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general against the Corrections Board that he would normally represent, the latest in a widening legal fight between the panel and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over prisons. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Tuesday […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

New lawsuit against the US by protesters alleges negligence, battery in 2020 clashes in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who were injured by federal law enforcement officers in Portland more than three years ago have filed a new lawsuit alleging negligence and battery. In July 2020, “the federal government unleashed unprecedented and sustained violence and intimidation on the people of Portland,” the lawsuit states. Protesters after that filed lawsuits […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indictment against high-ranking Hezbollah figure says he helped plan deadly 1994 Argentina bombing

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization was charged with terrorism offenses, including the bombing of a building in Argentina in 1994 that killed 85 people, in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Samuel Salman El Reda, 58, who remains at large and is believed to be in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Florida suspect shoots at deputies before standoff at home which he set on fire, authorities say

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A deputy in Florida was grazed by a bullet Wednesday during a gunfight with a suspect who fled after being suspected of shoplifting cigarettes and then took part in an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody, authorities said. The deputy who was shot at had non-life-threatening injuries, the Volusia […]

1 hour ago

No fire plans, keys left out and no clean laundry. Troubled South Carolina jail fails inspection